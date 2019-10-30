Today is Wednesday, Oct. 30, the 303rd day of 2019. There are 62 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 30, 1912, Vice President James S. Sherman, running for a second term of office with President William Howard Taft, died six days before Election Day. (Sherman was replaced with Nicholas Murray Butler, but Taft, the Republican candidate, ended up losing in an Electoral College landslide to Democrat Woodrow Wilson.)
Also on this date:
In 1961, the Soviet Union tested a hydrogen bomb, the “Tsar Bomba,” with a force estimated at about 50 megatons. ... The Soviet Party Congress unanimously approved a resolution ordering the removal of Josef Stalin’s body from Lenin’s tomb.
In 1974, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire, known as the “Rumble in the Jungle,” to regain his world heavyweight title.
In 1985, schoolteacher-astronaut Christa McAuliffe witnessed the launch of the space shuttle Challenger, the same craft that would carry her and six other crew members to their deaths in January 1986.
Fun fact
An international team of scientists and Google engineers have discovered that the Rubik’s cube puzzle can always be solved in 20 moves or less.
That’s punny
Not all math puns are funny. Just sum.
Trending words
“Fiduciary:” adjective, (fuh-DOO-shee-air-ee). Definition: Of, relating to, or involving a confidence or trust: such as, held or founded in trust or confidence, holding in trust or depending on public confidence for value or currency.
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Claude Lelouch is 82. Rock singer Grace Slick is 80. Songwriter Eddie Holland is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Otis Williams (The Temptations) is 78. Actress Joanna Shimkus is 76. Actor Henry Winkler is 74. Broadcast journalist Andrea Mitchell is 73. Rock musician Chris Slade (Asia) is 73. Country/rock musician Timothy B. Schmit (The Eagles) is 72. Actor Leon Rippy is 70. Actor Harry Hamlin is 68. Actor Charles Martin Smith is 66. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 65. Actor Kevin Pollak is 62. Rock singer-musician Jerry De Borg (Jesus Jones) is 59. Actor Michael Beach is 56. Rock singer-musician Gavin Rossdale (Bush) is 54. Actor Jack Plotnick is 51. Comedian Ben Bailey is 49. Actor Billy Brown is 49. Actress Nia Long is 49. Country singer Kassidy Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 43. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal is 41. Actor Matthew Morrison is 41. Business executive and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is 38. Actress Fiona Dourif is 38. Actor Shaun Sipos is 38. Actor Tasso Feldman is 36. Actress Janel Parrish is 31. Actor Tequan Richmond is 27. Actress Kennedy McMann is 23.
