Today is Sunday, Feb. 12, the 43rd day of 2023. There are 322 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 12, 1809, Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, was born in a log cabin in Hardin (now LaRue) County, Ky.
Also on this date:
In 1554, Lady Jane Grey, who had claimed the throne of England for nine days, and her husband, Guildford Dudley, were beheaded after being condemned for high treason.
In 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the NAACP, was founded.
In 1912, Pu Yi, the last emperor of China, abdicated, marking the end of the Qing Dynasty.
In 1914, groundbreaking took place for the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. (A year later on this date, the cornerstone was laid.)
In 1973, Operation Homecoming began as the first release of American prisoners of war from the Vietnam conflict took place.
In 1983, composer-pianist Eubie Blake, who wrote such songs as “I’m Just Wild About Harry” and “Memories of You,” died in Brooklyn, N.Y., five days after turning 100.
In 1999, the Senate voted to acquit President Bill Clinton of perjury and obstruction of justice.
Fun fact
The fastest growing nail is the one on your middle finger.
Just for laughs
Did you hear about the red ship and blue ship that collided? All the sailors were marooned.
Trending words
“Ignis fatuus:” noun; (IG-nis FATCH-uh-wus). Definition: A light that sometimes appears in the night over marshy ground and is often attributable to the combustion of gas from decomposed organic matter; a deceptive goal or hope.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Costa-Gavras is 90. Actor Joe Don Baker is 87. Author Judy Blume is 85. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is 81. Country singer Moe Bandy is 79. Actor Maud Adams is 78. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 77. Actor Michael Ironside is 73. Rock musician Steve Hackett is 73. Rock singer Michael McDonald is 71. Actor Joanna Kerns is 70. Actor Zach Grenier is 69. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 67. Actor John Michael Higgins is 60. Actor Raphael Sbarge is 59. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is 58. Actor Christine Elise is 58. Actor Josh Brolin is 55. Singer Chynna Phillips is 55. Rock musician Jim Creeggan (Barenaked Ladies) is 53. Actor Jesse Spencer is 44. Rapper Gucci Mane is 43. Actor Sarah Lancaster is 43. Actor Christina Ricci is 43. Actor Jennifer Stone is 30. Actors Baylie and Rylie Cregut (“Raising Hope”) are 13.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
