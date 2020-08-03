Today is Monday, Aug. 3, the 216th day of 2020. There are 150 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 3, 1993, the Senate voted 96-to-three to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Also on this date:
In 1807, former Vice President Aaron Burr went on trial before a federal court in Richmond, Va., charged with treason. (He was acquitted less than a month later.)
In 1863, the first thoroughbred horse races took place at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint.
In 1949, the National Basketball Association was formed as a merger of the Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League.
In 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike, despite a warning from President Ronald Reagan they would be fired, which they were.
Fun fact
Shoppers are more likely to enter a store if they like the music the store is playing.
These three tweets
1. Too much insomnia causes caffeine.
@lovejulieacafe
2. Sometimes my dreams are so realistic that I have to talk myself out of them. Today it was, “you can’t try out for the baseball team, you’re 36.”
@WhatsAGreenhorn
3. My condolences to all the pets called stupid names.
@lmwortho
Trending words
“Mesmerize:” verb; (MEZ-muh-ryze). Definition: To subject to mesmerism; also, to hypnotize or spellbind.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 95. Singer Tony Bennett is 94. Actor Martin Sheen is 80. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 80. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 79. Rock musician B.B. Dickerson is 71. Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 69. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 69. Actor John C. McGinley is 61. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 57. Rock singer-musician Ed Roland (Collective Soul) is 57. Actor Isaiah Washington is 57. Rock musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) is 50. Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 49. Actor Michael Ealy is 47. Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 44. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 43. Actor Evangeline Lilly is 41. Actor Mamie Gummer is 37. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 36. Actor Georgina Haig is 35.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.