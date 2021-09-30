Today is Thursday, Sept. 30, the 273rd day of 2021. There are 92 days left in the year.
On Sept. 30, 1962, James Meredith, a Black student, was escorted by federal marshals to the campus of the University of Mississippi, where he enrolled for classes the next day; Meredith’s presence sparked rioting that claimed two lives.
In 1777, the Continental Congress — forced to flee in the face of advancing British forces — moved to York, Pa.
In 1949, the Berlin Airlift came to an end.
In 1954, the first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was commissioned by the U.S. Navy.
In 1955, actor James Dean, 24, was killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, Calif.
In 1972, Roberto Clemente hit a double against Jon Matlack of the New York Mets during Pittsburgh’s 5-0 victory at Three Rivers Stadium; the hit was the 3,000th and last for the Pirates star.
The leech has 32 brains because a brain segment is located in each segmentation of the body.
The steepest street in the world is located on the South Island of New Zealand and is Baldwin Street, with a slope of 19 degrees.
“Parlay:” verb; (PAHR-lay). Definition: To turn (something) into something of greater value.
Actor Angie Dickinson is 90. Singer Cissy Houston is 88. Singer Johnny Mathis is 86. Actor Len Cariou is 82. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 78. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is 76. Pop singer Sylvia Peterson (The Chiffons) is 75. Actor Vondie Curtis-Hall is 71. Actor Victoria Tennant is 71. Actor John Finn is 69. Rock musician John Lombardo is 69. Singer Deborah Allen is 68. Actor Calvin Levels is 67. Actor Barry Williams is 67. Singer Patrice Rushen is 67. Actor Fran Drescher is 64. Country singer Marty Stuart is 63. Actor Debrah Farentino is 62. Actor Crystal Bernard is 60. Actor Eric Stoltz is 60. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 59. Country singer Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery-Gentry) is 58. Rock singer Trey Anastasio is 57. Actor Monica Bellucci is 57. Rock musician Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls) is 57. Actor Lisa Thornhill is 55. Actor Andrea Roth is 54. Actor Amy Landecker is 52. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell is 52. Actor Tony Hale is 51. Actor Jenna Elfman is 50. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 47. Actor Marion Cotillard is 46. Actor Christopher Jackson is 46. Actor Stark Sands is 43. Actor Mike Damus is 42. Actor Toni Trucks is 41. Former tennis player Martina Hingis is 41. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu is 40. Actor Lacey Chabert is 39. Actor Kieran Culkin is 39. Singer-rapper T-Pain is 37.
