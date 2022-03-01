Today is Tuesday, March 1, the 60th day of 2022. There are 305 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 1, 1974, seven people, including former Nixon White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman, former Attorney General John Mitchell and former assistant Attorney General Robert Mardian, were indicted on charges of conspiring to obstruct justice in connection with the Watergate break-in. (These four defendants were convicted in January 1975, although Mardian’s conviction was later reversed.)
Also on this date:
In 1867, Nebraska became the 37th state as President Andrew Johnson signed a proclamation.
In 1893, inventor Nikola Tesla first publicly demonstrated radio during a meeting of the National Electric Light Association in St. Louis by transmitting electromagnetic energy without wires.
In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, back from the Yalta Conference, proclaimed the meeting a success as he addressed a joint session of Congress.
In 1966, the Soviet space probe Venera 3 impacted the surface of Venus, becoming the first spacecraft to reach another planet; however, Venera was unable to transmit any data, its communications system having failed.
Fun fact
Dinosaurs became extinct around 66 million years ago.
Riddle me this
What is put on a table and cut, but never eaten?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Wherewithal:” noun; (WAIR-wih-thawl). Definition: The means, resources, or money that is needed to get or do something.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Robert Clary is 96. Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 95. Rock singer Mike D’Abo (Manfred Mann) is 78. Former Sen. John Breaux, D-La., is 78. Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 78. Actor Dirk Benedict is 77. Actor-director Ron Howard is 68. Actor Catherine Bach is 67. Actor Tim Daly is 66. Singer-musician Jon Carroll is 65. Rock musician Bill Leen is 60. Actor Bryan Batt is 59. Actor Maurice Benard is 59. Actor Russell Wong is 59. Actor Chris Eigeman is 57. Actor Javier Bardem is 53. Actor Jack Davenport is 49. Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 49. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 48. Singer Tate Stevens is 47. Actor Jensen Ackles is 44. TV host Donovan Patton is 44. Actor Lupita Nyong’o is 39. Pop singer Kesha (formerly Ke$ha) is 35. R&B singer Sammie is 35. Pop singer Justin Bieber is 28.
Riddle answer: A deck of cards.
