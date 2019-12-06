Today is Friday, Dec. 6, the 340th day of 2019. There are 25 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 6, 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, abolishing slavery, was ratified as Georgia became the 27th state to endorse it.
Also on this date:
In 1907, the worst mining disaster in U.S. history occurred as 362 men and boys died in a coal mine explosion in Monongah, W.Va.
In 1917, 2,000 people were killed when an explosives-laden French cargo ship, the Mont Blanc, collided with the Norwegian vessel Imo at the harbor in Halifax, Nova Scotia, setting off a blast that devastated the Canadian city. ... Finland declared its independence from Russia.
In 1957, America’s first attempt at putting a satellite into orbit failed as Vanguard TV3 rose about 4 feet off a Cape Canaveral launch pad before crashing down and exploding.
In 1962, 37 coal miners were killed in an explosion at the Robena No. 3 Mine operated by U.S. Steel in Carmichaels, Pa.
Fun fact
Most homeowners tend to live in their homes for about six years.
Fitness factoids
1. In an average lifetime, a person will walk a distance equal to three times around the equator.
2. The verb “to walk” dates back to Old English and originally meant “to roll” or “go back and forth.” It could also mean “to curl one’s hair.”
3. In 1996, the president of Colombia introduced a bill to make drunken walking illegal.
Trending words
“Pointillistic:” adjective; (poyn-tuh-LISS-tik). Definition: Composed of many discrete details or parts.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Comedy performer David Ossman is 83. Actor Patrick Bauchau is 81. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 78. Actor James Naughton is 74. Rhythm-and-blues singer Frankie Beverly (Maze) is 73. Actress JoBeth Williams is 71. Actor Tom Hulce is 66. Actor Wil Shriner is 66. Actor Kin Shriner is 66. Actor Miles Chapin is 65. Rock musician Rick Buckler (The Jam) is 64. Comedian Steven Wright is 64. Country singer Bill Lloyd is 64. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 64. Rock musician Peter Buck (R.E.M.) is 63. Rock musician David Lovering (Pixies) is 58. Actress Janine Turner is 57. Rock musician Ben Watt (Everything But The Girl) is 57. Writer-director Judd Apatow is 52. Rock musician Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg (Ace of Base) is 49. Writer-director Craig Brewer is 48. Actress Colleen Haskell is 43. Actress Lindsay Price is 43. Actress Ashley Madekwe is 38. Actress Nora Kirkpatrick is 35. Christian rock musician Jacob Chesnut (Rush of Fools) is 30. Tennis player CoCo Vandeweghe is 28. Football quarterback Johnny Manziel is 27. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.