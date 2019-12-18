Today is Wednesday, Dec. 18, the 352nd day of 2019. There are 13 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 18, 2000, the Electoral College cast its ballots, with President-elect George W. Bush receiving the expected 271; Al Gore, however, received 266, one fewer than expected, because of a District of Columbia Democrat who’d left her ballot blank to protest the district’s lack of representation in Congress.
Also on this date:
In 1865, the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery, was declared in effect by Secretary of State William H. Seward.
In 1916, during World War I, the 10-month Battle of Verdun ended with French troops succeeding in repulsing a major German offensive.
In 1917, Congress passed the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibiting “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors” and sent it to the states for ratification.
In 1944, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the government’s wartime evacuation of people of Japanese descent from the West Coast while at the same time ruling that “concededly loyal” Americans of Japanese ancestry could not continue to be detained.
Fun fact
A bat can eat 3,000 insects in one night.
That’s punny
So many people these days are too judgmental.
I can tell just by looking at them.
Trending words
“Vexillology:” noun; (vek-suh-LAH-luh-jee). Definition: The study of flags.
Today’s birthdays
Actress Cicely Tyson is 95. Former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark is 92. Actor Roger Mosley is 81. Rock singer-musician Keith Richards is 76. Writer-director Alan Rudolph is 76. Movie producer-director Steven Spielberg is 73. Blues artist Rod Piazza is 72. Movie director Gillian Armstrong is 69. Movie reviewer Leonard Maltin is 69. Rock musician Elliot Easton is 66. Actor Ray Liotta is 65. R&B singer Angie Stone is 58. Actor Brad Pitt is 56. Professional wrestler-turned-actor “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is 55. Actor Shawn Christian is 54. Actress Rachel Griffiths is 51. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 51. Actor Casper Van Dien is 51. Country/rap singer Cowboy Troy is 49. Rapper DMX is 49. International Tennis Hall of Famer Arantxa Sanchez Vicario is 48. DJ Lethal (Limp Bizkit) is 47. Country singer Randy Houser is 43. Actor Josh Dallas is 41. Actress Katie Holmes is 41. Actor Ravi Patel is 41. Singer Christina Aguilera is 39. Christian rock musician Dave Luetkenhoelter (Kutless) is 37. Actress Ashley Benson is 30. NHL defenseman Victor Hedman is 29. Actress-singer Bridgit Mendler is 27. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is 22. Electro-pop singer Billie Eilish is 18. Actress Isabella Cramp is 15.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.