Today in history:
On Aug. 13, 1961, East Germany sealed off the border between Berlin’s eastern and western sectors before building a wall that would divide the city for the next 28 years.
Also on this date:
In 1846, the American flag was raised in Los Angeles for the first time.
In 1860, legendary sharpshooter Annie Oakley was born in Darke County, Ohio.
In 1889, William Gray of Hartford, Conn., received a patent for a coin-operated telephone.
In 1910, Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, died in London at age 90.
In 1932, Adolf Hitler rejected the post of vice chancellor of Germany, saying he was prepared to hold out “for all or nothing.”
In 1960, the first two-way telephone conversation by satellite took place with the help of Echo 1. ... The Central African Republic became totally independent of French rule.
In 1967, the crime caper biopic “Bonnie and Clyde,” starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, had its U.S. premiere; the movie, directed by Arthur Penn, was considered shocking, as well as innovative for its graphic portrayal of violence.
In 1995, baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle died at a Dallas hospital of rapidly spreading liver cancer; he was 63.
A U.S. study found that usually the more money a person makes, the less time they spend on the internet.
Trending words
“Balkanize:” verb; (bal·kan·ize). Definition: To break up (a region, a group, etc.) into smaller and often hostile units: divide, compartmentalize.
Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders is 86. Actor Kevin Tighe is 75. Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen is 73. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 71. High wire aerialist Philippe Petit is 70. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 70. Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 64. Movie director Paul Greengrass is 64. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 60. Actress Dawnn Lewis is 58. Actor John Slattery is 57. Actress Debi Mazar is 55. Actress Quinn Cummings is 52. Actress Seana Kofoed is 49. Actor Gregory Fitoussi is 43. Country musician Mike Melancon (Emerson Drive) is 41. Actress Kathryn Fiore is 40. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 37. Actor Sebastian Stan is 37. Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 35. Pop-rock singer James Morrison is 35. Actress Lennon Stella is 20.
