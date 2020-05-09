Today is Saturday, May 9, the 130th day of 2020. There are 236 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 9, 1945, with World War II in Europe at an end, Soviet forces liberated Czechoslovakia from Nazi occupation. U.S. officials announced that a midnight entertainment curfew was being lifted immediately.
Also on this date:
In 1712, the Carolina Colony was officially divided into two entities: North Carolina and South Carolina.
In 1864, Union Maj. Gen. John Sedgwick was killed by a Confederate sniper during the Civil War Battle of Spotsylvania in Virginia.
In 1926, Americans Richard Byrd and Floyd Bennett supposedly became the first men to fly over the North Pole. (However, U.S. scholars announced in 1996 that their examination of Byrd’s flight diary suggested he had turned back 150 miles short of his goal.)
In 1958, “Vertigo,” Alfred Hitchcock’s eerie thriller starring James Stewart and Kim Novak, premiered in San Francisco, the movie’s setting.
In 1962, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology succeeded in reflecting a laser beam off the surface of the moon.
Fun fact
Studies show that the average daydream is about 14 seconds long.
They eat what?!
Eri Polu is a dish in Assam, India, prepared with silkworm pupae after it has spun its cocoon. It is commonly served with a traditional condiment, called Khorisha, prepared from fermented bamboo-shoots.
Trending words
“Politesse:” noun; (pah-lih-TESS). Definition: Formal politeness: decorousness.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-writer Alan Bennett is 86. Actress-turned-politician Glenda Jackson is 84. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 83. Musician Sonny Curtis (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 83. Singer Tommy Roe is 78. Singer-musician Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield and Poco) is 76. Actress Candice Bergen is 74. Pop singer Clint Holmes is 74. Actor Anthony Higgins is 73. Singer Billy Joel is 71. Blues singer-musician Bob Margolin is 71. Rock singer-musician Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick) is 70. Actress Alley Mills is 69. Actress Amy Hill is 67. Actress Wendy Crewson is 64. Actor John Corbett is 59. Singer Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode) is 58. Actress Sonja Sohn is 56. Rapper Ghostface Killah is 50. Country musician Mike Myerson (Heartland) is 49. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos is 45. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tamia is 45. Rock musician Dan Regan (Reel Big Fish) is 43. Actor Daniel Franzese is 42. Rock singer Pierre Bouvier (Simple Plan) is 41. Actress Rosario Dawson is 41. Rock singer Andrew W.K. is 41. Actress Rachel Boston is 38. TV personality Audrina Patridge is 35. Actress Grace Gummer is 34.
