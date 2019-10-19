Today is Saturday, Oct. 19, the 292nd day of 2019. There are 73 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 19, 1987, the stock market crashed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points, or 22.6 percent in value (its biggest daily percentage loss), to close at 1,738.74 in what came to be known as “Black Monday.”
Also on this date:
In 1765, the Stamp Act Congress, meeting in New York, adopted a declaration of rights and liberties that the British Parliament ignored.
In 1781, British troops under Gen. Lord Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, Va., as the American Revolution neared its end.
In 1814, the first documented public performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” took place at the Holliday Street Theater in Baltimore.
In 1960, the United States began a limited embargo against Cuba covering all commodities except medical supplies and certain food products.
In 1977, the supersonic Concorde made its first landing in New York City.
Fun fact
Your fingernails take six months to grow from base to tip.
They eat what?!
Stew peas and pigtail is the a popular Jamaican soup. The dish doesn’t actually contain peas but has stewed red kidney beans and dumplings, and the salted pig tail is the key ingredient.
Trending words
“Belfry:” noun; (bel·fry). Definition: A bell tower, a room or framerwork for enclosing a bell, or head sense.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author John le Carre is 88. Actor Tony Lo Bianco is 83. Artist Peter Max is 82. Author and critic Renata Adler is 82. Actor Michael Gambon is 79. Actor John Lithgow is 74. Feminist activist Patricia Ireland is 74. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 74. Rock singer-musician Patrick Simmons (The Doobie Brothers) is 71. Actress Annie Golden is 68. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 67. Rock singer-musician Karl Wallinger (World Party) is 62. Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele is 61. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 59. Retired boxer Evander Holyfield is 57. Host Ty Pennington (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 55. Rock singer-musician Todd Park Mohr (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 54. Actor Jon Favreau is 53. Amy Carter is 52. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 50. Comedian Chris Kattan is 49. Rock singer Pras Michel (The Fugees) is 47. Actor Omar Gooding is 43. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 43. Writer-director Jason Reitman is 42. Actor Benjamin Salisbury is 39. Actress Gillian Jacobs is 37. Actress Rebecca Ferguson is 36. Rock singer Zac Barnett (American Authors) is 33. Singer-actress Ciara Renee (“Legends of Tomorrow”) is 29. Actress Hunter King is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.