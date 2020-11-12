Today is Thursday, Nov. 12, the 317th day of 2020. There are 49 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 12, 1948, former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo and several other World War II Japanese leaders were sentenced to death by a war crimes tribunal.
Also on this date:
In 1927, Josef Stalin became the undisputed ruler of the Soviet Union as Leon Trotsky was expelled from the Communist Party.
In 1929, Grace Kelly — the future movie star and Princess of Monaco — was born in Philadelphia.
In 1942, the World War II naval Battle of Guadalcanal began. (The Allies ended up winning a major victory over Japanese forces.)
In 1975, Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas retired because of failing health, ending a record 36-year term.
In 1977, the city of New Orleans elected its first Black mayor, Ernest “Dutch” Morial, the winner of a runoff.
In 1987, the American Medical Association issued a policy statement saying it was unethical for a doctor to refuse to treat someone solely because that person had AIDS or was HIV-positive.
In 1990, Japanese Emperor Akihito formally assumed the Chrysanthemum Throne. ... Actor Eve Arden died in Beverly Hills, Calif., at age 82.
In 1994, Olympic track-and-field gold medalist Wilma Rudolph died in Brentwood, Tenn., at age 54.
Fun fact
Some shark pregnancies last as long as four years.
Record setters
The most streamed female musician on Spotify in one year is Ariana Grande, who had been streamed more than 3 billion times on the platform in 2018.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“President-elect:” noun. Definition: A person who has been elected president but who has not officially become president yet.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Brian Hyland is 77. Actor-playwright Wallace Shawn is 77. Rock musician Booker T. Jones (Booker T. & the MGs) is 76. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 76. Singer-songwriter Neil Young is 75. Rock musician Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser (Blue Oyster Cult) is 73. Country/gospel singer Barbara Fairchild is 70. Actor Megan Mullally is 62. Actor Vincent Irizarry is 61. Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci is 59. Rock musician David Ellefson is 56. Retired MLB All-Star Sammy Sosa is 52. Figure skater Tonya Harding is 50. Actor Rebecca Wisocky is 49. Actor Radha Mitchell is 47. Actor Lourdes Benedicto is 46. Actor Tamala Jones is 46. Actor Angela Watson is 46. Singer Tevin Campbell is 44. Actor Ashley Williams is 42. Actor Cote de Pablo is 41. Actor Ryan Gosling is 40. Actor Anne Hathaway is 38. Pop singer Omarion is 36. NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is 32. Folk-rock musician Griffin Goldsmith (Dawes) is 30. Actor Macey Cruthird is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.