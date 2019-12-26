Today is Thursday, Dec. 26, the 360th day of 2019. There are five days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 26, 1996, 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. (To date, the slaying remains unsolved.)
Also on this date:
In 1799, former President George Washington was eulogized by Col. Henry Lee as “first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen.”
In 1917, during World War I, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation authorizing the government to take over operation of the nation’s railroads.
In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, the embattled U.S. 101st Airborne Division in Bastogne, Belgium, was relieved by units of the 4th Armored Division.
In 1947, heavy snow blanketed the Northeast, burying New York City under 26.4 inches of snow in 16 hours; the severe weather was blamed for 80 deaths.
In 1980, Iranian television footage was broadcast in the United States, showing a dozen of the American hostages sending messages to their families.
Fun fact
More than 3 billion Christmas cards are sent in the U.S. alone, every year.
Record setters
The largest ball point pen measures 18 feet, 0.53 inches long and weighs 82.08 pounds, 1.24 ounces. The pen was made by Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa, of India, and was presented and measured in Hyderabad, India, on April 24, 2011.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Mellifluous:” adjective; (muh-LIFF-luh-wus). Definition: Having a smooth rich flow, or filled with something (such as honey) that sweetens.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Rhythm-and-blues singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir (The Four Tops) is 84. Record producer (and convicted murderer) Phil Spector is 80. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 74. Country musician Bob Carpenter (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73. Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk is 72. Retired MLB All-Star Chris Chambliss is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is 645 Former Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., is 64. Humorist David Sedaris is 63. Rock musician James Kottak (The Scorpions) is 57. Rock musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) is 56. Actress Nadia Dajani is 54. Rock musician J is 52. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 52. Rock musician Peter Klett (Candlebox) is 51. Rock singer James Mercer (The Shins; Flake) is 49. Actor-singer Jared Leto is 48. Rock singer Chris Daughtry is 40. Actress Beth Behrs is 34. Actor Kit Harington is 33. Actress Eden Sher is 28. Actor Zach Mills is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.