Today is Wednesday, April 22, the 113th day of 2020. There are 253 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 22, 1915, the first full-scale use of deadly chemicals in warfare took place as German forces unleashed chlorine gas against Allied troops at the start of the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium during World War I; thousands of soldiers are believed to have died.
Also on this date:
In 1616, Spanish novelist Miguel de Cervantes, author of “Don Quixote,” died in Madrid. (The date is according to the New Style Gregorian calendar that was adopted by Spain in 1582.)
In 1898, with the United States and Spain on the verge of war, the U.S. Navy began blockading Cuban ports. ... Congress authorized creation of the 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry, also known as the “Rough Riders.”
In 1970, millions of Americans concerned about the environment observed the first “Earth Day.”
In 1994, Richard M. Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, died at a New York hospital four days after suffering a stroke; he was 81.
Fun fact
The highest point in Canada was only officially determined in 1992. An expedition finally reached the summit of Mount Logan and GPS put its elevation at 19,551 feet. Temperatures have been unofficially recorded at negative 100 degrees Farenheit on the summit.
