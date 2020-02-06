Today is Thursday, Feb. 6, the 37th day of 2020. There are 329 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 6, 2003, edging closer to war, President George W. Bush declared “the game is over” for Saddam Hussein and urged skeptical allies to join in disarming Iraq.
Also on this date:
- In 1756, America’s third vice president, Aaron Burr, was born in Newark, N.J.
- In 1778, during the American Revolutionary War, the United States won official recognition and military support from France with the signing of a Treaty of Alliance in Paris.
- In 1788, Massachusetts became the sixth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
- In 1862, during the Civil War, Fort Henry in Tennessee fell to Union forces.
- In 1911, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, was born in Tampico, Ill.
- In 1933, the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the so-called “lame duck” amendment, was proclaimed in effect by Secretary of State Henry Stimson.
- In 1952, Britain’s King George VI, 56, died at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England; he was succeeded as monarch by his 25-year-old elder daughter, who became Queen Elizabeth II.
- In 1995, the space shuttle Discovery flew to within 37 feet of the Russian space station Mir in the first rendezvous of its kind in two decades.
Fun fact
The jewel caterpillar (dalceridae) is covered in brightly-colored, translucent spines that make it look like a little pile of gummy candies.
Record setters
The most ice cream scoops balanced on a cone is 125, achieved by Dimitri Panciera, of Italy, on Nov. 17, 2018, on the set of “La Notte dei Record,” in Rome, Italy.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Macabre:” adjective; (muh-KAHB). Definition: Having death as a subject: comprising or including a personalized representation of death, dwelling on the gruesome or tending to produce horror in a beholder.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Mamie Van Doren is 89. Actor Mike Farrell is 81. Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 80. Singer Fabian is 77. Actress Gayle Hunnicutt is 77. Actor Michael Tucker is 75. Producer-director-writer Jim Sheridan is 71. Actor Jon Walmsley is 64. Actress Kathy Najimy is 63. Rock musician Simon Phillips (Toto) is 63. Actor-director Robert Townsend is 63. Actor Barry Miller is 62. Actress Megan Gallagher is 60. Rock singer Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses) is 58. Country singer Richie McDonald is 58. Singer Rick Astley is 54. Rock musician Tim Brown (Boo Radleys) is 51. “Good Morning America” co-host Amy Robach is 47. Actor Josh Stewart is 43. Actor Ben Lawson is 40. Actor Brandon Hammond is 36. Actress Crystal Reed (“Teen Wolf”) is 35. Actress Alice Greczyn is 34. Actress Anna Diop is 32. Rhythm and blues singer/actress Tinashe is 27.
