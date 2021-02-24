Today is Wednesday, Feb. 24, the 55th day of 2021. There are 310 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 24, 1868, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson by a vote of 126-47 following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; Johnson was later acquitted by the Senate.
Also on this date:
In 1815, American engineer and inventor Robert Fulton, credited with building the first successful commercial steamboat, died in New York at 49.
In 1938, the first nylon bristle toothbrush, manufactured by DuPont under the name “Dr. West’s Miracle Toothbrush,” went on sale.
In 1942, the SS Struma, a charter ship attempting to carry nearly 800 Jewish refugees from Romania to British-mandated Palestine, was torpedoed by a Soviet submarine in the Black Sea; all but one of the refugees perished.
In 1961, the Federal Communications Commission authorized the nation’s first full-scale trial of pay television in Hartford, Conn.
In 1981, a jury in White Plains, N.Y., found Jean Harris guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of “Scarsdale Diet” author Dr. Herman Tarnower. (Sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, Harris was granted clemency by New York Gov. Mario Cuomo in December 1992.)
Fun fact
Using quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies there are 242 ways to make change for a dollar.
That’s punny
A detective showed up at my house and asked me where I was between 5 and 6. I told him kindergarten.
Trending words
“Habeas corpus:” noun; (HAY-bee-us-KOR-pus). Definition: Any of several common-law writs issued to bring a party before a court or judge: a writ for inquiring into the lawfulness of the restraint of a person who is imprisoned or detained in another’s custody.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-singer Dominic Chianese is 90. Opera singer-director Renata Scotto is 87. Singer Joanie Sommers is 80. Actor Jenny O’Hara is 79. Actor Barry Bostwick is 76. Actor Edward James Olmos is 74. Singer-writer-producer Rupert Holmes is 74. Rock singer-musician George Thorogood is 71. Actor Debra Jo Rupp is 70. Actor Helen Shaver is 70. News anchor Paula Zahn is 65. Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray is 65. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 63. Actor Mark Moses is 63. Actor Beth Broderick is 62. Actor Emilio Rivera is 60. Singer Michelle Shocked is 59. Actor Billy Zane is 55. Actor Bonnie Somerville is 47. Jazz musician Jimmy Greene is 46. Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 44. Actor Wilson Bethel is 37. Actor Alexander Koch is 33. Actor Daniel Kaluuya is 32. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 30.
