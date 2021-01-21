Today is Thursday, Jan. 21, the 21st day of 2021. There are 344 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 21, 2020, the U.S. reported its first known case of the new virus circulating in China, saying a Washington resident who had returned the previous week from the outbreak’s epicenter was hospitalized near Seattle; U.S. officials stressed that they believed the overall risk of the virus to the American public remained low.
Also on this date:
In 1793, during the French Revolution, King Louis XVI, condemned for treason, was executed on the guillotine.
In 1915, the first Kiwanis Club, dedicated to community service, was founded in Detroit.
In 1924, Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin died at age 53.
In 1942, pinball machines were banned in New York City after a court ruled they were gambling devices that relied on chance rather than skill (the ban was lifted in 1976).
In 1954, the first atomic submarine, the USS Nautilus, was launched at Groton, Conn., (however, the Nautilus did not make its first nuclear-powered run until nearly a year later).
In 1976, British Airways and Air France inaugurated scheduled passenger service on the supersonic Concorde jet.
In 1977, on his first full day in office, President Jimmy Carter pardoned almost all Vietnam War draft evaders.
Fun fact
A blue whale’s heart weighs about 400 pounds.
Record setters
The longest distance swam underwater with one breath is 656 feet, 2 inches and was achieved by Tom Sietas, of Germany, in Beijing, China, on the set of Zheng Da Zong Yi: Guinness World Records Special on Nov. 6, 2008.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Gulosity:” noun; (goo-LAH-suh-tee). Definition: Excessive appetite: greediness.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus is 81. Actor Jill Eikenberry is 74. Country musician Jim Ibbotson is 74. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 71. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke is 71. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is 70. Actor-director Robby Benson is 65. Actor Geena Davis is 65. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon is 58. Actor Charlotte Ross is 53. Actor John Ducey is 52. Actor Karina Lombard is 52. Actor Ken Leung is 51. Rock musician Mark Trojanowski (Sister Hazel) is 51. Rock singer-songwriter Cat Power is 49. Rock DJ Chris Kilmore (Incubus) is 48. Actor Vincent Laresca is 47. Singer Emma Bunton (Spice Girls) is 45. Actor Jerry Trainor is 44. Country singer Phil Stacey is 43. R&B singer Nokio is 42. Actor Izabella Miko is 40. Actor Luke Grimes is 37. Actor Feliz Ramirez is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.