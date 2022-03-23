Today is Wednesday, March 23, the 82nd day of 2022. There are 283 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 23, 1919, Benito Mussolini founded his Fascist political movement in Milan, Italy.
Also on this date:
In 1775, Patrick Henry delivered an address to the Virginia Provincial Convention in which he is said to have declared, “Give me liberty, or give me death!”
In 1806, explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, having reached the Pacific coast, began their journey back east.
In 1933, the German Reichstag adopted the Enabling Act, which effectively granted Adolf Hitler dictatorial powers.
In 1942, the first Japanese-Americans evacuated by the U.S. Army during World War II arrived at the internment camp in Manzanar, California.
In 1965, America’s first two-person space mission took place as Gemini 3 blasted off with astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom and John W. Young aboard for a nearly 5-hour flight.
In 1981, the U.S. Supreme Court, in H.L. v. Matheson, ruled that states could require, with some exceptions, parental notification when teenage girls seek abortions.
In 1993, scientists announced they had found the renegade gene that causes Huntington’s disease.
Fun fact
Research suggests that the average person hears between 20,000 and 30,000 words during the course of a 24-hour period.
That’s punny
So what if I don’t know what apocalypse means? It’s not the end of the world!
Trending words
“Largesse:” noun; (lahr-ZHESS). Definition: The act of generously giving money or to the money given; generosity.
— Merriam-Wenster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Mark Rydell is 93. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Craig Breedlove is 85. Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is 70. Singer Chaka Khan is 69. Actor Amanda Plummer is 65. Actor Catherine Keener is 63. Actor Hope Davis is 58. Actor Richard Grieco is 57. Actor Marin Hinkle is 56. Rock singer-musician Damon Albarn (Blur) is 54. Actor Kelly Perine is 53. Actor-singer Melissa Errico is 52. Rock musician John Humphrey (The Nixons) is 52. Bandleader Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show With James Corden”) is 50. Actor Randall Park is 48. Actor Michelle Monaghan is 46. Actor Keri Russell is 46. Actor Anastasia Griffith is 44. Gossip columnist-blogger Perez Hilton is 44. Actor Nicholle Tom is 44. Actor Brandon Dirden is 44. Country singer Brett Young is 41. Actor Nicolas Wright is 40. Actor Ben Rappaport is 36. NBA point guard Kyrie Irving is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.