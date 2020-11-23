Today is Monday, Nov. 23, the 328th day of 2020. There are 38 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 23, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Also on this date:
In 1887, actor Boris Karloff was born William Henry Pratt in London.
In 1914, the seven-month U.S. military occupation of Veracruz, Mexico, ended.
In 1936, Life, the photojournalism magazine created by Henry R. Luce, was first published.
In 1971, the People’s Republic of China was seated in the U.N. Security Council.
In 1980, about 2,600 people were killed by a series of earthquakes that devastated southern Italy.
In 1996, a commandeered Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the water off the Comoros Islands, killing 125 of the 175 people on board, including all three hijackers.
In 2000, in a setback for Al Gore, the Florida Supreme Court refused to order Miami-Dade County officials to resume hand-counting its election-day ballots. Meanwhile, Gore’s lawyers argued in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court that the high court should stay out of the Florida election controversy.
Fun fact
Bees can fly about 20 mph.
These three tweets
1. I’d be so lost without a sense of humor, I don’t know how most of you do it.
@tsm560
2. Today I beat my personal record of consecutive days alive.
@theDRaGnrebOrN
3. I’m a sensible person, and I’ll also take off my glasses to smell something better.
@Social_Mime
Trending words
“Emigrate:” verb; (EM-uh-grayt). Definition: To leave one’s place of residence or country to live elsewhere.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Franco Nero is 79. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas is 76. Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 73. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is 70. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 66. Former Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., is 65. Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 61. Actor John Henton is 60. TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 60. Rock singer-musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) is 54. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 53. Actor Oded Fehr is 50. Actor Page Kennedy is 44. Actor Kelly Brook is 41. Actor Lucas Grabeel is 36. Actor-singer Miley Cyrus is 28. Actor Austin Majors is 25. Actor Olivia Keville (“Splitting Up Together”) is 18.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.