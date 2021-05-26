Today is Wednesday, May 26, the 146th day of 2021. There are 219 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 26, 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II.
Also on this date:
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the Montana Territory.
In 1938, the House Un-American Activities Committee was established by Congress.
In 1954, explosions rocked the aircraft carrier USS Bennington off Rhode Island, killing 103 sailors. (The initial blast was blamed on leaking catapult fluid ignited by the flames of a jet.)
In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in Moscow. (The U.S. withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)
In 1977, George Willig scaled the outside of the South Tower of New York’s World Trade Center; he was arrested at the top of the 110-story building.
In 1981, 14 people were killed when a Marine jet crashed onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off Florida.
In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married in the Dominican Republic. (The marriage ended in 1996.)
In 1998, the U.S. Supreme Court made it far more difficult for police to be sued by people hurt during high-speed chases. The Supreme Court also ruled that Ellis Island, historic gateway for millions of immigrants, was mainly in New Jersey, not New York.
In 2004, nearly a decade after the Oklahoma City bombing, Terry Nichols was found guilty of 161 state murder charges for helping carry out the attack. (Nichols later received 161 consecutive life sentences.)
Fun fact
According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, you make 15 to 30 gallons of tears every year.
That’s punny
Friend: “Bro, can you pass me that pamphlet?”
Me: “Brochure.”
Trending words
“Chouse:” verb; (CHOWSS). Definition: Cheat, trick.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Sportscaster Brent Musberger is 82. Rock musician Garry Peterson (Guess Who) is 76. Singer Stevie Nicks is 73. Actor Pam Grier is 72. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 72. Actor Margaret Colin is 63. Country singer-songwriter Dave Robbins is 62. Actor Doug Hutchison is 61. Actor Genie Francis is 59. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 59. Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz is 57. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 55. Distance runner Zola Budd is 55. Rock musician Phillip Rhodes is 53. Actor Joseph Fiennes is 51. Singer Joey Kibble (Take 6) is 50. Actor-producer-writer Matt Stone is 50. Singer Lauryn Hill is 46. Contemporary Christian musician Nathan Cochran is 43. Actor Hrach Titizian is 42.
