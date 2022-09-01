Today is Thursday, Sept. 1, the 244th day of 2022. There are 121 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Thursday, Sept. 1, the 244th day of 2022. There are 121 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 1, 1983, 269 people were killed when a Korean Air Lines Boeing 747 was shot down by a Soviet jet fighter after the airliner entered Soviet airspace.
Also on this date:
In 1715, following a reign of 72 years, King Louis XIV of France died four days before his 77th birthday.
In 1897, the first section of Boston’s new subway system was opened.
In 1923, the Japanese cities of Tokyo and Yokohama were devastated by an earthquake that claimed about 140,000 lives.
In 1939, World War II began as Nazi Germany invaded Poland.
In 1942, U.S. District Court Judge Martin I. Welsh, ruling from Sacramento, Calif., on a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Fred Korematsu, upheld the wartime detention of Japanese-Americans as well as Japanese nationals.
In 1945, Americans received word of Japan’s formal surrender that ended World War II. (Because of the time difference, it was Sept. 2 in Tokyo Bay, where the ceremony took place.)
In 1969, a coup in Libya brought Moammar Gadhafi to power.
In 1985, a U.S.-French expedition located the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean roughly 400 miles off Newfoundland.
Fun fact
Holland is the largest producer of tulips.
Record setters
Eliud Kipchoge, or “The Philosopher,” has collected more gold medals and records than any other marathon runner in history. He broke the 2-hour-barrier and changed the history of modern marathons.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Effulgence:” noun; (ih-FULL-junss). Definition: Radiant splendor or brilliance.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor George Maharis is 94. Conductor Seiji Ozawa is 87. Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 84. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 83. Actor Don Stroud is 79. Conductor Leonard Slatkin is 78. Singer Archie Bell is 78. Singer Barry Gibb is 76. Rock musician Greg Errico is 74. Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 72. Singer Gloria Estefan is 65. Jazz musician Boney James is 61. Singer-musician Grant Lee Phillips (Grant Lee Buffalo) is 59. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 58. Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 56. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 51. Actor Maury Sterling is 51. Rock singer JD Fortune is 49. Actor Scott Speedman is 47. Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 46. Actor Boyd Holbrook is 41. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones is 40. Rock musician Joe Trohman is 38. Actor Aisling Loftus is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.