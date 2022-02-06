Today is Sunday, Feb. 6, the 37th day of 2022. There are 328 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 6, 1952, Britain’s King George VI, 56, died at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England; he was succeeded as monarch by his 25-year-old elder daughter, who became Queen Elizabeth II.
Also on this date:
In 1778, during the American Revolutionary War, the United States won official recognition and military support from France with the signing of a Treaty of Alliance in Paris.
In 1788, Massachusetts became the sixth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1815, the state of New Jersey issued the first American railroad charter to John Stevens, who proposed a rail link between Trenton and New Brunswick. (The line, however, was never built.)
In 1862, during the Civil War, Fort Henry in Tennessee fell to Union forces.
In 1899, a peace treaty between the United States and Spain was ratified by the U.S. Senate.
In 1911, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, was born in Tampico, Ill.
In 1933, the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the so-called “lame duck” amendment, was proclaimed in effect by Secretary of State Henry Stimson.
Fun fact
The inspiration of Andy Warhol to paint his “Campbell’s Soup Cans” series came from eating it for lunch every day for 20 years.
Just for laughs
Why did the cookie go to the doctor?
Because it was feeling crummy.
Trending words
“Bona fides:” noun; (boh-nuh-FYE-deez). Definition: The evidence of a person’s qualifications or achievements.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Mamie Van Doren is 91. Actor Mike Farrell is 83. Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 82. Singer Fabian is 79. Actor Gayle Hunnicutt is 79. Actor Michael Tucker is 77. Producer-director-writer Jim Sheridan is 73. Actor Jon Walmsley is 66. Actor Kathy Najimy is 65. Rock musician Simon Phillips (Toto) is 65. Actor-director Robert Townsend is 65. Actor Barry Miller is 64. Actor Megan Gallagher is 62. Rock singer Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses) is 60. Country singer Richie McDonald is 60. Singer Rick Astley is 56. Rock musician Tim Brown (Boo Radleys) is 53. ABC News anchor Amy Robach is 49. Actor Josh Stewart is 45. Actor Ben Lawson is 42. Actor Brandon Hammond is 38. Actor Crystal Reed (“Teen Wolf”) is 37. Actor Alice Greczyn is 36. Actor Anna Diop is 34. R&B singer/actor Tinashe is 29.
