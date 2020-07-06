Today is Monday, July 6, the 188th day of 2020. There are 178 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 6, 1942, Anne Frank, her parents and sister entered a “secret annex” in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hid from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.
Also on this date:
In 1777, during the American Revolution, British forces captured Fort Ticonderoga.
Fun fact
Marc Antony named the month of July, in honor of Julius Caesar.
These three tweets
1. Me: So tired. So weak. Is this the coronavirus?
My body: The only vegetable you’ve had in weeks was on a pizza.
Me: Why me? I’m so young, so new to this Earth
Body: You slept 20 total hours last week.
Me: Oh mortality, so cruel, so dark.
Body: Maybe drink water? Just once.
@elle91
2. Goodyear: Tires.
Badyear: 2020.
@heyitsJudeD
3. Me: “How often should I water it?”
Florist: “You’ll just know.”
Me: “I absolutely will not.”
@advicefromphil
Trending words
“Farrago:” noun; (fuh-RAH-goh). Definition: A confused mixture: hodgepodge.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is 85. Actor Ned Beatty is 83. Singer Gene Chandler is 80. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 80. Actor Burt Ward is 75. Former President George W. Bush is 74. Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 74. Actor Fred Dryer is 74. Actress Shelley Hack is 73. Actress Nathalie Baye is 72. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 69. Actress Allyce Beasley is 69. Rock musician John Bazz (The Blasters) is 68. Actor Grant Goodeve is 68. Country singer Nanci Griffith is 67. Retired MLB All-Star Willie Randolph is 66. Jazz musician Rick Braun is 65. Actor Casey Sander is 65. Country musician John Jorgenson is 64. Former first daughter Susan Ford Bales is 63. Hockey player and coach Ron Duguay is 63. Actress-writer Jennifer Saunders is 62. Rock musician John Keeble (Spandau Ballet) is 61. Actor Brian Posehn is 54. Political reporter/moderator John Dickerson is 52. Actor Brian Van Holt is 51. Rapper Inspectah Deck (Wu-Tang Clan) is 50. Rapper 50 Cent is 45. Actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry are 42. Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is 41. Actress Eva Green is 40. Actor Gregory Smith is 37. Rock singer Kate Nash is 33. Actor Jeremy Suarez is 30. Baseball star Manny Machado is 28. NBA star Zion Williamson is 20.
