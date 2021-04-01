Today is Thursday, April 1, the 91st day of 2021. There are 274 days left in the year. This is April Fool’s Day.
Today in history
On April 1, 1954, the United States Air Force Academy was established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Also on this date:
In 1933, Nazi Germany staged a daylong national boycott of Jewish-owned businesses.
In 1945, American forces launched the amphibious invasion of Okinawa during World War II. (U.S. forces succeeded in capturing the Japanese island on June 22.)
In 1970, President Richard M. Nixon signed a measure banning cigarette advertising on radio and television, to take effect after Jan. 1, 1971.
In 1972, the first Major League Baseball players’ strike began; it lasted 12 days.
In 1976, Apple Computer was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.
In 1977, the U.S. Senate followed the example of the House of Representatives by adopting, 86-9, a stringent code of ethics requiring full financial disclosure and limits on outside income.
In 1984, Marvin Gaye was shot to death by his father, Marvin Gay, Sr. in Los Angeles, the day before the recording star’s 45th birthday. (The elder Gay pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and received probation.)
Fun fact
Human fingers have no muscles
Record setters
The longest set of monkey bars is 492 feet, 1 inch, and was achieved by Autobacs Seven Co., Ltd., Japan, at Sunshine Wharf Kobe in Kobe, Hyogo, Japan, on April 14, 2019.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Foist:” verb; (FOIST). Definition: To introduce or insert surreptitiously or without warrant; to force another to accept especially by stealth or deceit, or to pass off as genuine or worthy.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Jane Powell is 92. Actor Don Hastings is 87. Actor Ali MacGraw is 82. R&B singer Rudolph Isley is 82. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 73. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is 71. Rock musician Billy Currie (Ultravox) is 71. Actor Annette O’Toole is 69. Movie director Barry Sonnenfeld is 68. Singer Susan Boyle is 60. Actor Jose Zuniga is 59. Country singer Woody Lee is 53. Actor Jessica Collins is 50. Rapper-actor Method Man is 50. Movie directors Albert and Allen Hughes are 49. Political commentator Rachel Maddow is 48. Former tennis player Magdalena Maleeva is 46. Singer Bijou Phillips is 41. Actor Sam Huntington is 39. Comedian-actor Taran Killam is 39. Actor Matt Lanter is 38. Actor Josh Zuckerman is 36. Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady A) is 35. Rock drummer Arejay Hale (Halestorm) is 34. Actor Asa Butterfield is 24. Actor Tyler Wladis is 11.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.