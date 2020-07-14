Today is Tuesday, July 14, the 196th day of 2020. There are 170 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 14, 2016, terror struck Bastille Day celebrations in the French Riviera city of Nice as a large truck plowed into a festive crowd, killing 86 people in an attack claimed by Islamic State extremists; the driver was shot dead by police.
Also on this date:
In 1798, Congress passed the Sedition Act, making it a federal crime to publish false, scandalous or malicious writing about the United States government.
In 1865, the Matterhorn, straddling Italy and Switzerland, was summited as a seven-member rope party led by British climber Edward Whymper reached the peak. (Four members of the party fell to their deaths during their descent; Whymper and two guides survived.)
In 1914, scientist Robert H. Goddard received a U.S. patent for a liquid-fueled rocket apparatus.
In 1960, British researcher Jane Goodall arrived at the Gombe Stream Reserve in the Tanganyika Territory (in present-day Tanzania) to begin her famous study of chimpanzees in the wild.
Fun fact
The female lion does 90 percent of the hunting.
Riddle me this
How is seven different from the rest of the numbers between one and 10?
Trending words
“Commute:” verb. Definition: Change, alter, to give in exchange for another, to convert (something, such as a payment) into another form, or to change (a penalty) to another less severe.
Today’s birthdays
Actress Nancy Olson is 92. Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 8. Actor Vincent Pastore is 74. Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 72. Rock musician Chris Cross (Ultravox) is 68. Actor Jerry Houser is 68. Actor-director Eric Laneuville is 68. Actor Stan Shaw is 68. Movie producer Scott Rudin is 62. Singer-guitarist Kyle Gass is 60. Country musician Ray Herndon (McBride and the Ride) is 60. Actress Jane Lynch is 60. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 59. Actor Matthew Fox is 54. Rock musician Ellen Reid (Crash Test Dummies) is 54. Rock singer-musician Tanya Donelly is 54. Former child actress Missy Gold is 50. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is 49. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 45. Hip-hop musician “taboo” (Black Eyed Peas) is 45. Actor Scott Porter is 41. Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is 35. Rock singer Dan Smith (Bastille) is 34. Actress Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 33. Rock singer Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) is 33.
Riddle answer: Seven has two syllables and the other numbers only have one syllable.
