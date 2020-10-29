Today is Thursday, Oct. 29, the 303rd day of 2020. There are 63 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 29, 1929, “Black Tuesday” descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America’s “Great Depression” began.
Also on this date:
In 1901, President William McKinley’s assassin, Leon Czolgosz, was electrocuted.
In 1940, a blindfolded Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson drew the first number — 158 — from a glass bowl in America’s first peacetime military draft.
In 1956, during the Suez Canal crisis, Israel invaded Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. “The Huntley-Brinkley Report” premiered as NBC’s nightly television newscast.
In 1960, a chartered plane carrying the California Polytechnic State University football team crashed on takeoff from Toledo, Ohio, killing 22 of the 48 people on board.
In 1967, Expo 67 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, closed after six months.
Fun fact
The television was invented only two years after the invention of sliced bread.
Record setters
Brandon Berridge from Winchester, Tenn., has earned the Guinness World Record title for the tallest firefighter, standing at a height of 6 feet, 11.17 inches.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Emissary:” noun; (EM-uh-sair-ee). Definition: One designated as the agent of another: representative, or a secret agent.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Bluegrass singer-musician Sonny Osborne (The Osborne Brothers) is 83. Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is 82. Country singer Lee Clayton is 78. Rock musician Denny Laine is 76. Singer Melba Moore is 75. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 73. Actor Kate Jackson is 72. Country musician Steve Kellough (Wild Horses) is 64. Actor Dan Castellaneta (“The Simpsons”) is 63. Comic strip artist Tom Wilson (“Ziggy”) is 63. Actor Finola Hughes is 61. Singer Randy Jackson is 59. Rock musician Peter Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 55. Actor Joely Fisher is 53. Rapper Paris is 53. Actor Rufus Sewell is 53. Actor Grayson McCouch is 52. Rock singer SA Martinez (311) is 51. Actor Winona Ryder is 49. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross is 48. Actor Gabrielle Union is 48. Actor Trevor Lissauer is 47. Olympic gold medal bobsledder Vonetta Flowers is 47. Actor Milena Govich is 44. Actor Jon Abrahams is 43. Actor Brendan Fehr is 43. Actor Ben Foster is 40. Rock musician Chris Baio (Vampire Weekend) is 36. Actor Janet Montgomery is 35. Actor India Eisley is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.