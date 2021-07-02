Today is Friday, July 2, the 183rd day of 2021. There are 182 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution saying that “these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”
Also on this date:
In 1867, New York’s first elevated rail line, a single track between Battery Place and Greenwich Street, went into operation.
In 1917, rioting erupted in East St. Louis, Ill., as white mobs attacked Black residents; nearly 50 people, mostly Blacks, are believed to have died in the violence.
In 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.
In 1961, author Ernest Hemingway shot himself to death at his home in Ketchum, Idaho.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.
In 1976, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Gregg v. Georgia, ruled 7-2 the death penalty was not inherently cruel or unusual.
Fun fact
Americans buy about 90 million pounds of marshmallows each year, approximately the same weight as 1,286 gray whales.
Fitness factoids
1. According to a recent study, jogging for as little as an hour a week can add as many as 6 years to life expectancy.
2. On average, the human body uses 10 times more oxygen during light exercise than it does while sitting still.
3. Gentle physical activity over time strengthens the cardiovascular system and enables the lungs and heart to perform more efficiently.
Trending words
“Query:” noun . Definition: Question, inquiry: a question in the mind; doubt.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is 92. Jazz musician Ahmad Jamal is 91. Actor Robert Ito is 90. Actor Polly Holliday is 84. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is 79. Writer-director-comedian Larry David is 74. Actor Saul Rubinek is 73. Actor Wendy Schaal is 67. Actor-model Jerry Hall is 65. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 60. Country singer Guy Penrod is 58. Rock musician Dave Parsons (Bush) is 56. Actor Yancy Butler is 51. Contemporary Christian musician Melodee DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 45. Actor Owain Yeoman is 43. Race car driver Sam Hornish Jr. is 42. NHL center Joe Thornton is 42. Singer Michelle Branch is 38. Actor Vanessa Lee Chester is 37. Figure skater Johnny Weir is 37. Actor Nelson Franklin is 36. Actor-singer Ashley Tisdale is 36. Actor Lindsay Lohan is 35. Actor Margot Robbie is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.