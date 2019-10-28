Today is Monday, Oct. 28, the 301st day of 2019. There are 64 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 28, 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland.
Also on this date:
In 1726, the original edition of “Gulliver’s Travels,” a satirical novel by Jonathan Swift, was first published in London.
In 1922, fascism came to Italy as Benito Mussolini took control of the government.
In 1940, Italy invaded Greece during World War II.
Fun fact
The world’s total population is more than 7.5 billion. If every single one of those people stood shoulder-to-shoulder, they could all fit within the 500 square miles of Los Angeles.
These three tweets
1. So are we just going to ignore the fact that all adults have a favorite stovetop burner and no one talks about it?
@hailtotheHunny
2. I am the kind of person who will restart a song because I got distracted and wasn’t appreciating it enough.
@stephanieck72
3. People who enjoy salt and vinegar chips are a sturdier breed — more prepared for life’s challenges.
@RandallOtisTV
Trending words
“Identity:” noun; (iden·ti·ty). Definition 1: The distinguishing character or personality of an individual, the relation established by psychological identification, or the condition of being the same with something described or asserted. Definition 2: Sameness of essential or generic character in different instances or sameness in all that constitutes the objective reality of a thing: oneness.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Musician-songwriter Charlie Daniels is 83. Actress Jane Alexander is 80. Actor Dennis Franz is 75. Pop singer Wayne Fontana is 74. Actress Telma Hopkins is 71. Caitlyn Jenner is 70. Actress Annie Potts is 67. Songwriter/producer Desmond Child is 66. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 64. Rock singer-musician William Reid (The Jesus & Mary Chain) is 61. Actor Mark Derwin is 59. Actress Lauren Holly is 56. Talk show host-comedian-actress Sheryl Underwood is 56. Actress Jami Gertz is 54. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 53. Actress Julia Roberts is 52. Actor Jeremy Davies is 50. Singer Ben Harper is 50. Country singer Brad Paisley is 47. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 45. Actress Gwendoline Christie is 41. Singer Justin Guarini (“American Idol”) is 41. Rock musician Dave Tirio (Plain White T’s) is 40. Actor Matt Smith is 37. Actor Finn Wittrock is 35. Singer/rapper Frank Ocean is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.