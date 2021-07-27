Today is Tuesday, July 27, the 208th day of 2021. There are 157 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 27, 1996, terror struck the Atlanta Olympics as a pipe bomb exploded at Centennial Olympic Park, directly killing one person and injuring 111. (Anti-government extremist Eric Rudolph later pleaded guilty to the bombing, exonerating security guard Richard Jewell, who had been wrongly suspected.)
Also on this date:
In 1866, Cyrus W. Field finished laying out the first successful underwater telegraph cable between North America and Europe (a previous cable in 1858 burned out after only a few weeks’ use).
In 1909, during the first official test of the U.S. Army’s first airplane, Orville Wright flew himself and a passenger, Lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Va., for one hour and 12 minutes.
In 1919, race-related rioting erupted in Chicago; the violence, which claimed the lives of 23 Blacks and 15 whites, lasted until Aug. 3.
In 1921, Canadian researcher Frederick Banting and his assistant, Charles Best, succeeded in isolating the hormone insulin at the University of Toronto.
In 1953, the Korean War armistice was signed at Panmunjom, ending three years of fighting.
In 1960, Vice President Richard M. Nixon was nominated for president on the first ballot at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.
Fun fact
One day on Venus is almost 8 months on Earth.
Riddle me this
What do you get when you cross an automobile with a household animal?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Pharmacognosy:” noun. Definition: A branch of pharmacology dealing with medicinal substances of biological origin and especially medicinal substances obtained from plants.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
TV producer Norman Lear is 99. Actor John Pleshette is 79. Actor-director Betty Thomas is 74. Singer Maureen McGovern is 72. Actor Roxanne Hart is 67. Comedian-actor-writer Carol Leifer is 65. Comedian Bill Engvall is 64. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 49. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 46. Actor/comedian Heidi Gardner is 38. Actor Blair Redford is 38. Actor Taylor Schilling is 37. Singer Cheyenne Kimball is 31. Golfer Jordan Spieth is 28. Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind is 14.
Riddle answer: A carpet.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.