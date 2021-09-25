Today is Saturday, Sept. 25, the 268th day of 2021. There are 97 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 25, 1981, Sandra Day O’Connor was sworn in as the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
Also on this date:
In 1789, the first United States Congress adopted 12 amendments to the Constitution and sent them to the states for ratification. (Ten of the amendments became the Bill of Rights.)
In 1890, President Benjamin Harrison signed a measure establishing Sequoia National Park.
In 1911, ground was broken for Boston’s Fenway Park.
In 1956, the first trans-Atlantic telephone cable officially went into service with a three-way ceremonial call between New York, Ottawa and London.
In 1992, NASA’s Mars Observer blasted off on a $980 million mission to the red planet (the probe disappeared just before entering Martian orbit in August 1993).
Fun fact
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the length of the International Boundary line of the U.S.-Canadian border, excluding Alaska, is approximately 3,987 miles, while the length of the U.S.-Mexican border is estimated at 1,933 miles.
They eat what?!
Deep-fried ice cream-topped cheeseburgers can be found at the Hawaii State Fair.
Trending words
“Inchoate”: adjective; (in-KOH-ut). Definition: Imperfectly formed or formulated.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former broadcast journalist Barbara Walters is 92. Folk singer Ian Tyson is 88. Polka bandleader Jimmy Sturr is 80. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates is 78. Actor Josh Taylor is 78. Actor Robert Walden is 78. Actor-producer Michael Douglas is 77. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 74. Actor Mimi Kennedy is 73. Movie director Pedro Almodovar is 72. Actor-director Anson Williams is 72. Actor Mark Hamill is 70. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo is 70. Actor Colin Friels is 69. Actor Michael Madsen is 63. Actor Heather Locklear is 60. Actor Aida Turturro is 59. Actor Tate Donovan is 58. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith is 58. Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy is 57. Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is 56. Actor Jason Flemyng is 55. Actor Will Smith is 53. Actor Hal Sparks is 52. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 52. Rock musician Mike Luce (Drowning Pool) is 50. Actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras is 48. Actor Clea DuVall is 44. Actor Robbie Jones is 44. Actor Joel David Moore is 44. Actor Chris Owen is 41. Rapper T. I. is 41. Actor Van Hansis is 40. Actor Lee Norris is 40. Actor/rapper Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) is 38. Actor Zach Woods is 37. Actor Jordan Gavaris is 32. Olympic silver medal figure skater Mao Asada is 31. Actor Emmy Clarke is 30.
