Today is Sunday, April 10, the 100th day of 2022. There are 265 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 10, 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on its ill-fated maiden voyage.
Also on this date:
In 1932, German President Paul Von Hindenburg was reelected in a runoff, with Adolf Hitler coming in second.
In 1947, Brooklyn Dodgers President Branch Rickey purchased the contract of Jackie Robinson from the Montreal Royals.
In 1963, the fast-attack nuclear submarine USS Thresher (SSN-593) sank during deep-diving tests east of Cape Cod, Mass., in a disaster that claimed 129 lives.
In 1972, the United States and the Soviet Union joined some 70 nations in signing an agreement banning biological warfare.
In 1998, the Northern Ireland peace talks concluded as negotiators reached a landmark settlement to end 30 years of bitter rivalries and bloody attacks.
In 2005, Tiger Woods won his fourth Masters with a spectacular finish of birdies and bogeys.
Fun fact
The spider species known as Stegodyphus lineatus engages in matriphagy, the act of eating one’s mother. When the spiders are born, the mother takes care of her young until they are large enought to consume her.
Just for laughs
I can’t stand Russian nesting dolls.
They’re so full of themselves.
Trending words
“Druthers:” noun; (DRUH-therz). Definition: A free choice or preference.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Liz Sheridan is 93. Actor Steven Seagal is 70. Folk-pop singer Terre Roche (The Roches) is 69. Actor Peter MacNicol is 68. Actor Olivia Brown is 65. Rock musician Steven Gustafson (10,000 Maniacs) is 65. Singer-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is 64. Rock singer-musician Brian Setzer is 63. Rock singer Katrina Leskanich is 62. Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 60. Rock musician Tim “Herb” Alexander is 57. R&B singer Kenny Lattimore is 55. Actor-comedian Orlando Jones is 54. Rock musician Mike Mushok (Staind) is 53. Rapper Q-Tip (AKA Kamaal) is 52. Actor David Harbour is 47. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 43. Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 41. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton is 41. Actor Chyler Leigh is 40. Pop musician Andrew Dost (fun.) is 39. Actor Ryan Merriman is 39. Singer Mandy Moore is 38. Actor Barkhad Abdi is 37. Actor Shay Mitchell is 35. Actor Haley Joel Osment is 34. Actor Molly Bernard (“Younger”) is 34. Country singer Maren Morris is 32. Actor Alex Pettyfer is 32. Actor-singer AJ (AKA Amanda) Michalka is 31. Actor Daisy Ridley is 30. Singer-actor Sofia Carson is 29. Actor Audrey Whitby is 26. Actor Ruby Jerins is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.