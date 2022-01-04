Today is Tuesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2022. There are 361 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 4, 2007, Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House as Democrats took control of Congress.
Also on this date:
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, called for legislation to provide assistance for the jobless, elderly, impoverished children and the disabled.
In 1948, Burma (now called Myanmar) became independent of British rule.
In 1964, Pope Paul VI began a visit to the Holy Land, the first papal pilgrimage of its kind
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson delivered his State of the Union address in which he outlined the goals of his “Great Society.”
In 1974, President Richard Nixon refused to hand over tape recordings and documents subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.
In 1987, 16 people were killed when an Amtrak train bound from Washington, D.C., to Boston collided with Conrail locomotives that had crossed into its path from a side track in Chase, Md.
Fun fact
When two subatomic particles called “bottom quarks” fuse, they release more than eight times the energy of individual fusion reactions in hydrogen bombs. The physicists who made this discovery kept it a secret until they were certain the discovery couldn’t be weaponized.
Riddle me this
How many bananas can you eat if your stomach is empty?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Rejuvenate:” verb; (rih-JOO-vuh-nayt). Definition: To make young or youthful again, or to give new strength or energy to.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Barbara Rush is 95. Opera singer Grace Bumbry is 85. Actor Dyan Cannon is 83. Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 79. Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 67. Actor Ann Magnuson is 66. Rock musician Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) is 66. Country singer Patty Loveless is 65. Actor Julian Sands is 64. Rock singer Michael Stipe is 62. Actor Patrick Cassidy is 60. Actor Dave Foley is 59. Actor Dot Jones is 58. Actor Rick Hearst is 57. Former tennis player Guy Forget is 57. Country singer Deana Carter is 56. Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 55. Actor Josh Stamberg is 52. Actor Damon Gupton is 49. Actor-singer Jill Marie Jones is 47. Actor D’Arcy Carden is 42. Actor Lenora Crichlow is 37. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi is 36. MLB All-Star Kris Bryant is 30. Actor-singer Coco Jones is 24.
Riddle answer: Just one — after that, your stomach’s not empty anymore.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.