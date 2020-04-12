Today is Sunday, April 12, the 103rd day of 2020. There are 263 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 12, 1861, the Civil War began as Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.
Also on this date:
- In 1776, North Carolina’s Fourth Provincial Congress authorized the colony’s delegates to the Continental Congress to support independence from Britain.
- In 1912, Clara Barton, the founder of the American Red Cross, died in Glen Echo, Md., at age 90.
- In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Ga., at age 63; he was succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.
- In 1955, the Salk vaccine against polio was declared safe and effective.
- In 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to fly in space, orbiting the Earth once before making a safe landing.
Fun fact
Uganda is home to more than half of the world’s total population of mountain gorillas. Approximately 400 mountain gorillas live in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.
Just for laughs
What did the green grape say to the purple grape.
“Breathe, idiot, breathe.”
Trending words
“Seder:” noun; (SAY-der). Definition: A Jewish home or community service including a ceremonial dinner held on the first or first and second evenings of the Passover in commemoration of the exodus from Egypt.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Children’s author Beverly Cleary is 104. Actress Jane Withers is 94. Playwright Alan Ayckbourn is 81. Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 80. Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 76. Actor Ed O’Neill is 74. Actor Dan Lauria is 73. Talk show host David Letterman is 73. Author Scott Turow is 71. Actor-playwright Tom Noonan is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer JD Nicholas (The Commodores) is 68. Singer Pat Travers is 66. Actor Andy Garcia is 64. Movie director Walter Salles is 64. Country singer Vince Gill is 63. Actress Suzzanne Douglas is 63. Model/TV personality J Alexander is 62. Rock musician Will Sergeant (Echo & the Bunnymen) is 62. Rock singer Art Alexakis (Everclear) is 58. Country singer Deryl Dodd is 56. Folk-pop singer Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) is 56. Actress Alicia Coppola is 52. Rock singer Nicholas Hexum (311) is 50. Actress Retta is 50. Actor Nicholas Brendon is 49. Actress Shannen Doherty is 49. Actress Marley Shelton is 46. Actress Sarah Jane Morris is 43. Actress Jordana Spiro is 43. Rock musician Guy Berryman (Coldplay) is 42. Actor Riley Smith is 42. Actress Claire Danes is 41. Actress Jennifer Morrison is 41. Actor Matt McGorry is 34. Actress Brooklyn Decker is 33. Contemporary Christian musician Joe Rickard (Red) is 33. Rock singer-musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) is 33. Actress Saoirse Ronan is 26.
