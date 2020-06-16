Today is Tuesday, June 16, the 168th day of 2020. There are 198 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 16, 1996, Russian voters went to the polls in their first independent presidential election; the result was a runoff between President Boris Yeltsin (the eventual winner) and Communist challenger Gennady Zyuganov.
Also on this date:
In 1883, baseball’s first “Ladies’ Day” took place as the New York Gothams offered women free admission to a game against the Cleveland Spiders. (New York won, 5-2.)
In 1903, Ford Motor Co. was incorporated.
In 1911, IBM had its beginnings as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. which was incorporated in New York State.
In 1932, President Herbert Hoover and Vice President Charles Curtis were renominated at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.
In 1933, the National Industrial Recovery Act became law with President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s signature. (The Act was later struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.) ... The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was founded as President Roosevelt signed the Banking Act of 1933.
Fun fact
Blue is the most commonly preferred color of toothbrush.
Riddle me this
I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no body, but I come alive with wind. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Divagate:” verb; (DYE-vuh-gayt). Definition: To wander or stray from a course or subject: diverge, digress.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Eileen Atkins is 86. Actor Bill Cobbs is 86. Author Joyce Carol Oates is 82. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 82. Songwriter Lamont Dozier is 79. Rhythm and blues singer Eddie Levert is 78. Actress Joan Van Ark is 77. Actor Geoff Pierson is 71. Rhythm and blues singer James Smith (formerly w/The Stylistics) is 70. Boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran is 69. Pop singer Gino Vannelli is 68. Actress Laurie Metcalf is 65. Actor Arnold Vosloo is 58. Actor Danny Burstein is 56. Model-actress Jenny Shimizu is 53. Actor James Patrick Stuart is 52. Rapper MC Ren is 51. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. is 50. Golfer Phil Mickelson is 50. Actor John Cho is 48. Actor Eddie Cibrian is 47. Actor Fred Koehler is 45. Actress China Shavers is 43. Actor Daniel Bruhl is 42. Bluegrass musician Caleb Smith (Balsam Range) is 42. Actress Sibel Kekilli is 40. Actress Missy Peregrym is 38. Actress Olivia Hack is 37. Singer Diana DeGarmo (“American Idol”) is 33. Pop-rock musician Ian Keaggy (Hot Chelle Rae) is 33. Actress Ali Stoker is 33. Tennis player Bianca Andreescu is 20.
————
Riddle answer: An echo.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.