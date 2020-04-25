Today is Saturday, April 25, the 116th day of 2020. There are 250 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 25, 1945, during World War II, U.S. and Soviet forces linked up on the Elbe River, a meeting that dramatized the collapse of Nazi Germany’s defenses. Delegates from 50 countries gathered in San Francisco to organize the United Nations.
Also on this date:
In 1507, a world map produced by German cartographer Martin Waldseemueller contained the first recorded use of the term “America,” in honor of Italian navigator Amerigo Vespucci.
In 1859, ground was broken for the Suez Canal.
In 1874, radio pioneer Guglielmo Marconi was born in Bologna, Italy.
In 1898, the United States Congress declared war on Spain; the 10-week conflict resulted in an American victory.
In 1915, during World War I, Allied soldiers invaded the Gallipoli Peninsula in an unsuccessful attempt to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war.
In 1917, legendary jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald was born in Newport News, Va.
In 1959, the St. Lawrence Seaway opened to shipping.
In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was deployed in orbit from the space shuttle Discovery. (It was later discovered that the telescope’s primary mirror was flawed, requiring the installation of corrective components to achieve optimal focus.)
Fun fact
Pineapples take about three years to grow into a mature fruit.
They eat what?!
Cow lung, or paru or paru goreng, is a dish in Malaysia and is generally consumed fried. It is brushed with basic spices and garlic, and fried in oil before being served.
Trending words
“Peccant:” adjective; (PEK-unt). Definition: Guilty of a moral offense: sinning, or violating a principle or rule; faulty.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Al Pacino is 80. Ballroom dance judge Len Goodman (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 76. Rock musician Stu Cook (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 75. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus (ABBA) is 75. Actress Talia Shire is 75. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn is 73. Rock musician Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 70. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 66. Actor Hank Azaria is 56. Rock singer Andy Bell (Erasure) is 56. Rock musician Eric Avery is 55. Country musician Rory Feek (Joey + Rory) is 55. TV personality Jane Clayson is 53. Actress Renee Zellweger is 51. Actress Gina Torres is 51. Actor Jason Lee is 50. Actor Jason Wiles is 50. Actress Emily Bergl is 45. Actor Jonathan Angel is 43. Actress Marguerite Moreau is 43. Singer Jacob Underwood is 40. Actress Melonie Diaz is 36. Actress Sara Paxton is 32. Actress Allisyn Ashley Arm is 24. Actress Jayden Rey is 11.
