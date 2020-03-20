Today is Friday, March 20, the 80th day of 2020. There are 286 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 20, 1854, the Republican Party of the United States was founded by slavery opponents at a schoolhouse in Ripon, Wis.
Also on this date:
- In 1760, a 10-hour fire erupted in Boston, destroying 349 buildings and burning 10 ships, but claiming no lives.
- In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte returned to Paris after escaping his exile on Elba, beginning his “Hundred Days” rule.
- In 1899, Martha M. Place of Brooklyn, N.Y., became the first woman to be executed in the electric chair as she was put to death at Sing Sing for the murder of her stepdaughter.
- In 1952, the U.S. Senate ratified, 66-10, a Security Treaty with Japan.
Fun fact
The Chicago River is usually dyed green on St. Patrick’s Day. They use 40 pounds of green dye to color the river. The dye lasts for about 5 hours.
Fitness factoids
1. People who are physically active for approximately seven hours a week are 40 percent less likely to die early than people who are only active for less than 30 minutes a week.
2. Only 10 percent of people are successful at losing weight through diet alone.
3. Sweat is how your body cools itself down. It doesn’t equate to calories burned.
Trending words
“Minutia:” noun; (muh-NOO-shee-uh). Definition: A minute or minor detail.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Dame Vera Lynn is 103. Producer-director-comedian Carl Reiner is 98. Actor Hal Linden is 89. Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is 81. Country singer Don Edwards is 81. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 75. Country singer-musician Ranger Doug (Riders in the Sky) is 74. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 72. Blues singer-musician Marcia Ball is 71. Actor William Hurt is 70. Rock musician Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 70. Rock musician Jimmie Vaughan is 69. Country musician Jim Seales (formerly w/Shenandoah) is 66. Actress Amy Aquino is 63. Movie director Spike Lee is 63. Actress Theresa Russell is 63. Actress Vanessa Bell Calloway is 63. Actress Holly Hunter is 62. Rock musician Slim Jim Phantom (The Stray Cats) is 59. Actress-model-designer Kathy Ireland is 57. Actor David Thewlis is 57. Rock musician Adrian Oxaal (James) is 55. Actress Jessica Lundy is 54. Actress Liza Snyder is 52. Actor Michael Rapaport is 50. Actor Alexander Chaplin is 49. Actor Cedric Yarbrough is 47. Actress Paula Garces is 46. Actor Michael Genadry is 42. Actress Bianca Lawson is 41. Comedian-actor Mikey Day is 40. Actor Nick Blood (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 38. Actor Michael Cassidy is 37. Actress-singer Christy Carlson Romano is 36. Actress Ruby Rose is 34. Actress Barrett Doss is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.