Today in history
On Jan. 21, 1861, Jefferson Davis of Mississippi and four other Southerners whose states had seceded from the Union resigned from the U.S. Senate.
Also on this date:
- In 1793, during the French Revolution, King Louis XVI, condemned for treason, was executed on the guillotine.
- In 1908, New York City’s Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance prohibiting women from smoking in public establishments (the measure was vetoed by Mayor George B. McClellan Jr., but not before one woman, Katie Mulcahey, was jailed overnight for refusing to pay a fine).
- In 1950, former State Department official Alger Hiss, accused of being part of a Communist spy ring, was found guilty in New York of lying to a grand jury. (Hiss, who proclaimed his innocence, served less than four years in prison.)
- In 1977, on his first full day in office, President Jimmy Carter pardoned almost all Vietnam War draft evaders.
Scientists studying the ocean floor in the Black Sea have found more than 40 ships, some from as far back as the 9th century, that are so well preserved they can still see chisel and tool marks on the planks from the original builder.
What’s easy to get into, and hard to get out of?
Trending words
“Artifice:” noun; (AHR-tuh-fus). Definition: Clever or artful skill: ingenuity or an ingenious device or expedient, an artful stratagem, a trick, or false or insincere behavior.
Today’s birthdays
Riddle answer: Trouble.
