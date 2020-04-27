Today is Monday, April 27, the 118th day of 2020. There are 248 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 27, 2011, powerful tornadoes raked the South and Midwest; according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, more than 120 twisters resulted in 316 deaths.
Also on this date:
In 1791, the inventor of the telegraph, Samuel Morse, was born in Charlestown, Mass.
In 1810, Ludwig van Beethoven wrote one of his most famous piano compositions, the Bagatelle in A-minor.
In 1865, the steamer Sultana, carrying freed Union prisoners of war, exploded on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tenn.; death toll estimates vary from 1,500 to 2,000.
In 1950, Britain formally recognized the state of Israel.
In 1978, 51 construction workers plunged to their deaths when a scaffold inside a cooling tower at the Pleasants Power Station site in West Virginia fell 168 feet to the ground.
Fun fact
The Brookesia micra chameleon is believed to be the world’s smallest at barely more than an inch long.
These three tweets
1. (First day working in a restaurant.)
Me: [Writes “tip jar” on a glass.]
Cat: [Reads sign.]
Me: “Oh no.”
@KWalps
2. Listen, I’m not gonna lie, I think if someone wanted to murder me, they could just leave a trail of cubed cheddar and I’d follow it to my demise.
@skedaddle74
3. Just thinking about how there are no Sour Patch Adults because we eat all the children.
@MarinaLostetter
Trending words
“Colloquy:” noun; (KAH-luh-kwee). Definition: Conversation, dialogue or a high-level serious discussion: conference.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Rock musician Jim Keltner is 78. Rock singer Kate Pierson (The B-52’s) is 72. Actor Douglas Sheehan is 71. Pop singer Sheena Easton is 61. Actor James Le Gros is 58. Singer Mica Paris is 51. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is 51. Actor David Lascher is 48. Actress Maura West is 48. Actress Sally Hawkins is 44. Rock singer Jim James (My Morning Jacket) is 42. Rock musician Patrick Hallahan (My Morning Jacket) is 42. Rock singer-musician Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 41. Country musician John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 38. Actor Francis Capra is 37. Actress Ari Graynor is 37. Rock singer-musician Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is 36. Actress Jenna Coleman is 34. Actor William Moseley is 33. Actress Emily Rios is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.