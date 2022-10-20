Today is Thursday, Oct. 20, the 293rd day of 2022. There are 72 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 20, 2011, Moammar Gadhafi, 69, Libya’s dictator for 42 years, was killed as revolutionary fighters overwhelmed his hometown of Sirte and captured the last major bastion of resistance two months after his regime fell.
Also on this date:
In 1803, the U.S. Senate ratified the Louisiana Purchase.
In 1947, the House Un-American Activities Committee opened hearings into alleged Communist influence and infiltration in the U.S. motion picture industry.
In 1967, a jury in Meridian, Miss., convicted seven men of violating the civil rights of slain civil rights workers James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner; the seven received prison terms ranging from 3 to 10 years.
In 1976, 78 people were killed when the Norwegian tanker Frosta rammed the commuter ferry George Prince on the Mississippi River near New Orleans.
Fun fact
The Great Wall of China is held together, in part, with sticky rice.
Record setters
The largest fabric marbling painting was created by Vilayetler Hizmetler Birligi Kindergarten in Antakya, Hatay, Turkey, on May 31, 2017. The artwork measures 164.042 feet in length, and 6.56168 feet in width. It was created by 400 kindergarten students, with the purpose of raising awareness for the importance of art education in pre-schools.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Hyperbole:” noun; (hye-PER-buh-lee). Definition: Language that describes something as much better or worse than it really is.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Japan’s Empress Michiko is 88. Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 85. Former actor Rev. Mother Dolores Hart is 84. Actor William “Rusty” Russ is 72. Actor Melanie Mayron is 70. Retired MLB All-Star Keith Hernandez is 69. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., is 67. Movie director Danny Boyle is 66. Former Labor Secretary Hilda Solis is 65. Actor Viggo Mortensen is 64. Vice President Kamala Harris is 58. Rock musician Jim Sonefeld (Hootie & The Blowfish) is 58. Journalist Sunny Hostin (“The View”) is 54. Political commentator and blogger Michelle Malkin is 52. Actor Kenneth Choi is 51. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 51. Singer Dannii Minogue is 51. Singer Jimi Westbrook (country group Little Big Town) is 51. Actor/comedian Dan Fogler is 46. Rock musician Jon Natchez (The War on Drugs) is 46. Actor Sam Witwer is 45. Actor John Krasinski is 43. Rock musician Daniel Tichenor (Cage the Elephant) is 43. Actor Katie Featherston is 40. Actor Jennifer Nicole Freeman is 37.
