On Aug. 11, 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minn.
In 1919, Germany’s Weimar Constitution was signed by President Friedrich Ebert.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman nominated General Omar N. Bradley to become the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In 1956, abstract painter Jackson Pollock, 44, died in an automobile accident on Long Island, N.Y.
In 1960, the African country of Chad became independent of France.
In 1964, the Beatles movie “A Hard Day’s Night” had its U.S. premiere in New York.
In 1965, rioting and looting that claimed 34 lives broke out in the predominantly black Watts section of Los Angeles.
In 1984, at the Los Angeles Olympics, American runner Mary Decker fell after colliding with South African-born British competitor Zola Budd in the 3,000-meter final; Budd finished seventh.
Amber colored rear turn signals are statistically proven to reduce collisions by about 28 percent.
“Aggregate:” adjective; (ag·gre·gate). Definition: A mass or body of units or parts somewhat loosely associated with one another, or the whole sum or amount: sum total.
Actress Arlene Dahl is 94. Songwriter-producer Kenny Gamble is 76. Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 76. Magazine columnist Marilyn Vos Savant is 73. Country singer John Conlee is 73. Singer Eric Carmen is 70. Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 69. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 66. Singer Joe Jackson is 65. Playwright David Henry Hwang is 62. Actor Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is 60. Actress Viola Davis is 54. Actress Embeth Davidtz is 54. Actor Duane Martin is 54. Actor-host Joe Rogan is 52. Rhythm-and-blues musician Chris Dave is 51. Actress Anna Gunn is 51. Actress Ashley Jensen is 51. Actress Sophie Okonedo is 51. Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 51. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 49. Actor Nigel Harman is 46. Actor Will Friedle is 43. Actor Rob Kerkovich is 40. Actress Merritt Wever is 39. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 36. Rock musician Heath Fogg (Alabama Shakes) is 35. Singer J-Boog is 34. Rapper Asher Roth is 34. Actress Alyson Stoner is 26.
