Today is Wednesday, Nov. 23, the 327th day of 2022. There are 38 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 23, the 327th day of 2022. There are 38 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 23, 1971, the People’s Republic of China was seated in the U.N. Security Council.
Also on this date:
In 1889, the first jukebox made its debut in San Francisco, at the Palais Royale Saloon. (The coin-operated device consisted of four listening tubes attached to an Edison phonograph.)
In 1903, Enrico Caruso made his American debut at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, appearing in “Rigoletto.”
In 1936, Life, the photojournalism magazine created by Henry R. Luce, was first published.
In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
In 1980, some 2,600 people were killed by a series of earthquakes that devastated southern Italy.
In 1996, a commandeered Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the water off the Comoros Islands, killing 125 of the 175 people on board, including all three hijackers.
In 2000, in a setback for Al Gore, the Florida Supreme Court refused to order Miami-Dade County officials to resume hand-counting its election-day ballots. Meanwhile, Gore’s lawyers argued in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court that the high court should stay out of the Florida election controversy.
In 2003, five U.S. soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Eduard Shevardnadze resigned as president of Georgia in the face of protests.
Fun fact
Wind is actually silent. The noise we hear is the wind blowing against an object.
That’s punny
A plateau is the highest form of flattery.
Trending words
“Temerity:” noun; (tuh-MAIR-uh-tee). Definition: Unreasonable or foolhardy contempt of danger or opposition; rashness and recklessness.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Franco Nero is 81. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas is 78. Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 75. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is 72. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 68. Former Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., is 67. Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 63. Actor John Henton is 62. TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 62. Rock singer-musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) is 56. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 55. Actor Oded Fehr is 52. Rapper-actor Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) is 50. Actor Page Kennedy is 46. Actor Kelly Brook is 43. Actor Lucas Grabeel is 38. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is 35. Actor-singer Miley Cyrus is 30. Actor Olivia Keville (Splitting Up Together”) is 20.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.