Today is Thursday, May 7, the 128th day of 2020. There are 238 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 7, 1963, the United States launched the Telstar 2 communications satellite.
Also on this date:
In 1889, the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore opened its doors.
In 1915, a German U-boat torpedoed and sank the British liner RMS Lusitania off the southern coast of Ireland, killing 1,198 people, including 128 Americans, out of the nearly 2,000 on board.
In 1928, the minimum voting age for British women was lowered from 30 to 21 — the same age as men.
In 1939, Germany and Italy announced a military and political alliance known as the Rome-Berlin Axis.
In 1945, Germany signed an unconditional surrender at Allied headquarters in Rheims, France, ending its role in World War II.
In 1946, Sony Corp. had its beginnings as the Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering Corp. was founded in the Japanese capital by Akio Morita and Masaru Ibuka.
In 1954, the 55-day Battle of Dien Bien Phu in Vietnam ended with Vietnamese insurgents overrunning French forces.
Fun fact
A recent study found dogs and cats are more likely to get injured on the days surrounding a full moon, but no conclusive evidence as to why that is.
Record setters
The longest line of hot dogs measures 4,803 feet, 2.97 inches and was achieved by Embasa, Grupo Bimbo, McCormick and FUD, in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, on Aug. 12, 2018. The line was created with 10,000 hot dogs.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Gratuitous:” adjective; (gruh-TOO-uh-tuss). Definition 1: Not called for by the circumstances: not necessary, appropriate or justified: unwarranted or given unearned or without recompense. Definition 2: Costing nothing: free; not involving a return benefit, compensation or consideration.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Rhythm-and-blues singer Thelma Houston is 77. Actress Robin Strasser is 75. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff is 74. Rock musician Bill Kreutzmann (Grateful Dead) is 74. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is 73. Rock musician Prairie Prince is 70. Movie writer-director Amy Heckerling is 68. Actor Michael E. Knight is 61. Rock musician Phil Campbell (Motorhead) is 59. Country musician Rick Schell is 57. Rock singer-musician Chris O’Connor (Primitive Radio Gods) is 55. Actress Traci Lords is 52. Actor Morocco Omari is 50. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 49. Actor Breckin Meyer is 46. Rock musician Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys) is 34. Actress-comedian Aidy Bryant is 33. Actor Taylor Abrahamse is 29. Actor Alexander Ludwig is 28. Actress Dylan Gelula is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.