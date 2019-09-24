Today is Tuesday, Sept. 24, the 267th day of 2019. There are 98 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 24, 1976, former hostage Patricia Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison for her part in a 1974 bank robbery in San Francisco carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst was released after 22 months after receiving clemency from President Jimmy Carter.)
Also on this date:
- In 1789, President George Washington signed a Judiciary Act establishing America’s federal court system and creating the post of attorney general.
- In 1869, thousands of businessmen were ruined in a Wall Street panic known as “Black Friday” after financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk attempted to corner the gold market.
- In 1896, author F. Scott Fitzgerald was born in St. Paul, Minn.
- In 1934, Babe Ruth made his farewell appearance as a player with the New York Yankees in a game against the Boston Red Sox. (The Sox won, 5-0.)
- In 1960, the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was launched at Newport News, Va. ... “The Howdy Doody Show” ended a nearly 13-year run with its final telecast on NBC.
- In 1968, the TV news magazine “60 Minutes” premiered on CBS; the undercover police drama “The Mod Squad” premiered on ABC.
Fun fact
U.S. offices use 12.1 trillion sheets of paper a year.
Riddle me this
A father’s child, a mother’s child, yet no one’s son.
Who am I?
Trending words
“Misprision:” noun; (mis·pri·sion). Definition: Neglect or wrong performance of official duty or misunderstanding; misinterpretation.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Rhythm-and-blues singer Sonny Turner (The Platters) is 80. Singer Barbara Allbut Brown (The Angels) is 79. Singer Phyllis “Jiggs” Allbut Sirico (The Angels) is 77. Singer Gerry Marsden (Gerry and the Pacemakers) is 77. News anchor Lou Dobbs is 74. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 73. Actor Gordon Clapp is 71. Actress Harriet Walter is 69. Songwriter Holly Knight is 63. Former U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy II, D-Mass., is 67. Actor Kevin Sorbo is 61. Christian/jazz singer Cedric Dent is 57. Actress-writer Nia Vardalos is 57. Rock musician Shawn Crahan (AKA Clown) (Slipknot) is 50. Country musician Marty Mitchell is 50. Actress Megan Ward is 50. Singer-musician Marty Cintron (No Mercy) is 48. Contemporary Christian musician Juan DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 44. Actor Ian Bohen is 43. Actor Justin Bruening is 40. Olympic gold medal gymnast Paul Hamm is 37. Actor Erik Stocklin is 37. Actor Spencer Treat Clark is 32. Actor Grey Damon is 32. Actor Kyle Sullivan is 31. Actor Ben Platt is 26.
Riddle answer: A daughter.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.