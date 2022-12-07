Today is Wednesday, Dec. 7, the 341st day of 2022. There are 24 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Wednesday, Dec. 7, the 341st day of 2022. There are 24 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched an air raid on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii as well as targets in Malaya, Hong Kong, Guam, the Philippines and Wake Island; the United States declared war against Japan the next day.
Also on this date:
In 1787, Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1796, electors chose John Adams to be the second president of the United States.
In 1917, during World War I, the United States declared war on Austria-Hungary.
In 1963, during the Army-Navy game, videotaped instant replay was used for the first time in a live sports telecast.
In 1972, America’s last moon mission to date was launched as Apollo 17 blasted off from Cape Canaveral.
In 1982, convicted murderer Charlie Brooks Jr. became the first U.S. prisoner to be executed by injection, at a prison in Huntsville, Texas.
In 2001, Taliban forces abandoned their last bastion in Afghanistan, fleeing the southern city of Kandahar.
Fun fact
Genetically, the children of identical twins are as similar as half-siblings.
That’s punny
Don’t interrupt someone working intently on a puzzle. Chances are, you’ll hear some crosswords.
Trending words
“Gloaming:” noun; (GLOH-ming). Definition: Twilight and dusk, the darker part of twilight.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Linguist and political philosopher Noam Chomsky is 94. Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne is 91. Actor Ellen Burstyn is 90. Broadcast journalist Carole Simpson is 82. Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 75. Actor-director-producer James Keach is 75. Country singer Gary Morris is 74. Singer-songwriter Tom Waits is 73. Sen. Susan M. Collins, R-Maine, is 70. Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird is 66. Actor Priscilla Barnes is 65. Former “Tonight Show” announcer Edd Hall is 64. Rock musician Tim Butler (The Psychedelic Furs) is 64. Actor Patrick Fabian is 58. Actor Jeffrey Wright is 57. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 56. Actor Kimberly Hébert Gregory (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) is 50. Producer-director Jason Winer is 50. Former NFL player Terrell Owens is 49. Rapper-producer Kon Artis is 48. Pop singer Nicole Appleton (All Saints) is 47. Latin singer Frankie J is 46. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 46. Actor Chris Chalk is 45. Actor Shiri Appleby is 44. Pop-rock singer/celebrity judge Sara Bareilles is 43. Actor Jennifer Carpenter is 43. Actor Jack Huston is 40. MLB first baseman Pete Alonso is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.