Today is Tuesday, Nov. 15, the 319th day of 2022. There are 46 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 15, 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman began their “March to the Sea” from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.
Also on this date:
In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the Articles of Confederation.
In 1937, at the U.S. Capitol, members of the House and Senate met in air-conditioned chambers for the first time.
In 1942, the naval Battle of Guadalcanal ended during World War II with a decisive U.S. victory over Japanese forces.
In 1959, four members of the Clutter family of Holcomb, Kan., were found murdered in their home. (Ex-convicts Richard Hickock and Perry Smith were later convicted of the killings and hanged in a case made famous by the Truman Capote book “In Cold Blood.”)
In 1961, former Argentine President Juan Peron, living in exile in Spain, married his third wife, Isabel.
Fun fact
Australia’s Lake Hillier is located in Western Australia, near the Pacific Ocean, and when viewed from above it is bright pink.
Riddle me this
When is a cook bad?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Intoxicate:” verb; (in-TAHK-suh-kayt). Definition: To excite or stupefy by or as if by alcohol or drugs; to poison.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Petula Clark is 90. Actor Sam Waterston is 82. Classical conductor Daniel Barenboim is 80. Pop singer Frida (ABBA) is 77. Actor Bob Gunton is 77. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is 75. Actor Beverly D’Angelo is 71. Director-actor James Widdoes is 69. Rock singer-producer Mitch Easter is 68. News correspondent John Roberts is 66. Former “Tonight Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks is 65. Comedian Judy Gold is 60. Actor Rachel True is 56. Rapper E-40 is 55. Actor Jay Harrington is 51. Actor Jonny Lee Miller is 50. Actor Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong is 49. Rock singer-musician Chad Kroeger is 48. Rock musician Jesse Sandoval is 48. Actor Virginie Ledoyen is 46. Actor Sean Murray is 45. Pop singer Ace Young (“American Idol”) is 42. Golfer Lorena Ochoa is 41. Hip-hop artist B.o.B is 34. Actor Shailene Woodley is 31. Actor-dancer Emma Dumont is 28.
Riddle answer: When he beats an egg.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
