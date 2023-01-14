Today is Saturday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2023. There are 351 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today in history
In Jan. 14, 1964, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, in a brief televised address, thanked Americans for their condolences and messages of support following the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, nearly two months earlier.
Also on this date:
In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April 1784.
In 1914, Ford Motor Co. greatly improved its assembly-line operation by employing an endless chain to pull each chassis along at its Highland Park, Mich., plant.
In 1952, NBC’s “Today” show premiered, with Dave Garroway as the host, or “communicator.”
In 1954, Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were married at San Francisco City Hall. (The marriage lasted about nine months.)
In 1970, Diana Ross and the Supremes performed their last concert together, at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas.
Fun fact
Camels have three sets of eyelids and two sets of eyelashes to shield their eyes from the desert sand.
They eat what?!
Some people in the U.S. eat pickled turkey gizzards — turkey gizzards soaked in brine.
Trending words
“Luscious:” adjective; (LUSH-us). Definition: Something that has a delicious taste or smell, or richly luxurious or appealing to the senses, excessively ornate, or sexually attractive.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Blues singer Clarence Carter is 86. Singer Jack Jones is 85. Actor Faye Dunaway is 82. Actor Holland Taylor is 80. Actor Carl Weathers is 75. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 75. Movie writer-director Lawrence Kasdan is 74. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd is 71. Rock singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 64. Movie writer-director Steven Soderbergh is 60. Actor Mark Addy is 59. Former Fox News Channel anchorman Shepard Smith is 59. Actor/producer Dan Schneider is 59. Rapper Slick Rick is 58. Actor Emily Watson is 56. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes is 56. Rock musician Zakk Wylde is 56. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 55. Actor Jason Bateman is 54. Rock singer-musician Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) is 54. Actor Kevin Durand is 49. Actor Jordan Ladd is 48. Actor Ward Horton is 47. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi is 43. Retro-soul singer-songwriter Marc Broussard is 41. Rock singer-musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) is 41. Actor Zach Gilford is 41. Actor Jake Choi is 38. Actor Jonathan Osser is 34. Actor-singer Grant Gustin (“Glee”) is 33. Singer/guitarist Molly Tuttle is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “A person always doing his or her best becomes a natural leader, just by example.” — Baseball player Joe DiMaggio (1914-99)
