Today is Wednesday, Sept. 15, the 258th day of 2021. There are 107 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 15, 2001, President George W. Bush ordered U.S. troops to get ready for war and braced Americans for a long, difficult assault against terrorists to avenge the Sept. 11 attack. Beleaguered Afghans streamed out of Kabul, fearing a U.S. military strike against Taliban rulers harboring Osama bin Laden.
Also on this date:
In 1776, British forces occupied New York City during the American Revolution.
In 1789, the U.S. Department of Foreign Affairs was renamed the Department of State.
In 1857, William Howard Taft — who served as President of the United States and as U.S. chief justice — was born in Cincinnati, Ohio.
In 1890, English mystery writer Agatha Christie was born in Torquay.
In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws deprived German Jews of their citizenship.
In 1959, Nikita Khrushchev became the first Soviet head of state to visit the United States as he arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington.
In 1963, four Black girls were killed when a bomb went off during Sunday services at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala. (Three Ku Klux Klansmen were eventually convicted for their roles in the blast.)
In 1972, a federal grand jury in Washington indicted seven men in connection with the Watergate break-in.
In 1981, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to approve the Supreme Court nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor.
Fun fact
More than 80 percent of the population is afraid of flying.
That’s punny
What’s the best way to watch a fishing tournament?
Live stream.
Trending words
“Adversary:” noun; (AD-ver-sair-ee). Definition: An enemy or opponent.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is 83. Actor Carmen Maura is 76. Writer-director Ron Shelton is 76. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 75. Movie director Oliver Stone is 75. Rock musician Kelly Keagy (Night Ranger) is 69. Actor Barry Shabaka Henley is 67. Director Pawel Pawlikowski is 64. Rock musician Mitch Dorge (Crash Test Dummies) is 61. Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino is 60. Actor Danny Nucci is 53. Rap DJ Kay Gee is 52. Actor Josh Charles is 50. Actor Tom Hardy is 44. Actor Marisa Ramirez is 44. Pop-rock musician Zach Filkins (OneRepublic) is 43. Actor Dave Annable is 42. Actor Amy Davidson is 42. Britain’s Prince Harry is 37. TV personality Heidi Montag is 35. Actor Kate Mansi is 34.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.