Today is Sunday, Nov. 6, the 310th day of 2022. There are 55 days left in the year.
Today in history
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow developing late. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: November 6, 2022 @ 1:41 am
Today is Sunday, Nov. 6, the 310th day of 2022. There are 55 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 6, 1984, President Ronald Reagan won reelection by a landslide over former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic challenger.
Also on this date:
In 1860, former Illinois congressman Abraham Lincoln of the Republican Party was elected President of the United States as he defeated John Breckinridge, John Bell and Stephen Douglas.
In 1861, James Naismith, the inventor of the sport of basketball, was born in Almonte, Ontario, Canada.
In 1928, in a first, the results of Republican Herbert Hoover’s presidential election victory over Democrat Alfred E. Smith were flashed onto an electric wraparound sign on the New York Times building.
In 1977, 39 people were killed when the Kelly Barnes Dam in Georgia burst, sending a wall of water through Toccoa Falls College.
In 1990, about one-fifth of the Universal Studios backlot in southern California was destroyed in an arson fire.
In 2001, billionaire Republican Michael Bloomberg won New York City’s mayoral race, defeating Democrat Mark Green.
Fun fact
Florida produces the most grapefruit in the world- around two million tons a year
Just for laughs
What did 50 Cent do when he got hungry?
58.
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Rapscallion:” noun; (rap-SKAL-yun). Definition: Someone who causes trouble, often in a mischievous way.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor June Squibb is 93. Singer P.J. Proby is 84. Actor Sally Field is 76. Singer Rory Block is 73. Jazz musician Arturo Sandoval is 73. TV host Catherine Crier is 68. News correspondent and former California first lady Maria Shriver is 67. Actor Lori Singer is 65. Actor Lance Kerwin is 62. Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan is 58. Rock singer Corey Glover is 58. Actor Brad Grunberg is 58. Actor Peter DeLuise is 56. Actor Kelly Rutherford is 54. Author Colson Whitehead is 53. Actor Ethan Hawke is 52. Chef/TV judge Marcus Samuelsson is 52. Actor Thandiwe Newton (formerly Thandie) is 50. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 50. Actor Zoe McLellan is 48. Actor Nicole Dubuc is 44. Actor Taryn Manning is 44. Retired NBA star Lamar Odom is 43. Actor Patina Miller is 38. Actor Katie Leclerc is 36. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 36. Singer-songwriter Robert Ellis is 34. Actor Emma Stone is 34. U.S. Olympic swimming gold medalist Bobby Finke is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.