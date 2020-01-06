Today is Monday, Jan. 6, the sixth day of 2020. There are 360 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 6, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, outlined a goal of “Four Freedoms”: Freedom of speech and expression; the freedom of people to worship God in their own way; freedom from want; freedom from fear.
Also on this date:
In 1412, tradition holds that Joan of Arc was born this day in Domremy.
In 1759, George Washington and Martha Dandridge Custis were married in New Kent County, Va.
In 1912, New Mexico became the 47th state.
In 1919, the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, died in Oyster Bay, N.Y., at age 60.
In 1945, George Herbert Walker Bush married Barbara Pierce at the First Presbyterian Church in Rye, N.Y.
In 1968, a surgical team at Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, Calif., led by Dr. Norman Shumway, performed the first U.S. adult heart transplant, placing the heart of a 43-year-old man in a 54-year-old patient (the recipient died 15 days later).
Fun fact
Poison dart frogs derive their toxicity from eating poisonous ants and termites in the wild. A captive-bred dart frog is essentially harmless, as its diet does not include any poisonous prey.
These three tweets
1. Ten minutes ago, I promised myself I wouldn’t get mad online this year. But I was younger then, and naive.
@InternetHippo
2. [Throws $100 bill into a wishing well.] I wish I was good with money.
@TweetPotato314
3. My husband came home with pizza sauce on his collar and no pizza, and now I know what it’s like to be cheated on.
@MaryJustice86
Trending words
“Punctilio:” noun; (punk-TILL-ee-oh). Definition: A minute detail of conduct in a ceremony or in observance of a code, or careful observance of forms (as in social conduct).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Jett Williams is 67. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is 65. World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is 63. Actor Scott Bryce is 62. Actor Norman Reedus is 51. TV personality Julie Chen is 50. Actress Cristela Alonzo is 41. Actress Rinko Kikuchi is 39. Actor Eddie Redmayne is 38. Retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is 38. Actress-comedian Kate McKinnon is 36. Actress Diona Reasonover is 36. Rock singer Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) is 34.
