Today is Thursday, March 3, the 62nd day of 2022. There are 303 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 3, 1974, a Turkish Airlines DC-10 crashed shortly after takeoff from Orly Airport in Paris, killing all 346 people on board.
Also on this date:
In 1791, Congress passed a measure taxing distilled spirits; it was the first internal revenue act in U.S. history.
In 1845, Florida became the 27th state.
In 1849, the U.S. Department of the Interior was established.
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the National Academy of Sciences.
In 1931, “The Star-Spangled Banner” became the national anthem of the United States as President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution.
In 1945, the Allies fully secured the Philippine capital of Manila from Japanese forces during World War II.
In 1969, Apollo 9 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a mission to test the lunar module.
Fun fact
It takes around 75,000 crocus flowers to produce just one pound of saffron.
Record setters
The largest hamburger weighs 2,566 pounds, 9 ounces, and was achieved July 9, 2017, by Wolfgang Leeb, Tom Reicheneder, Rudi Dietl, Josef Zellner, Hans Maurer and Christian Dischinger, all of Germany, in Pilsting, Germany. The hamburger consisted of three meat patties, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, onions, hamburger sauce and a bun.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Founder:” verb; (FOUN-der). Definition: to become submerged or to sink; figuratively, it can mean to experience failure or to be unsuccessful.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer-musician Mike Pender (The Searchers) is 81. Movie producer-director George Miller is 77. Actor Hattie Winston is 77. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 75. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky is 72. Singer-musician Robyn Hitchcock is 69. Actor Robert Gossett is 68. Rock musician John Lilley is 68. Actor Miranda Richardson is 64. Radio personality Ira Glass is 63. Actor Mary Page Keller is 61. Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 60. Former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker is 60. Actor Laura Harring is 58. Contemporary Christian musician Duncan Phillips (Newsboys) is 58. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 56. Actor Julie Bowen is 52. Country singer Brett Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 51. Actor David Faustino is 48. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 45. Singer Ronan Keating (Boyzone) is 45. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 41. Actor Jessica Biel is 40. Rock musician Blower (AKA Joe Garvey) (Hinder) is 38. Musician Brett Hite (Frenship) is 36. Pop singer Camila Cabello is 25. Actor Thomas Barbusca (“The Mick”) is 19. Actor Reylynn Caster is 19.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be conacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.