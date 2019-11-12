Today is Tuesday, Nov. 12, the 316th day of 2019. There are 49 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 12, 2001, American Airlines Flight 587, an Airbus A300 headed to the Dominican Republic, crashed after takeoff from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 260 people on board and five people on the ground.
Also on this date:
- In 1815, pioneering American suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton was born in Johnstown, N.Y.
- In 1920, baseball got its first “czar” as Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis was elected commissioner of the American and National Leagues.
- In 1927, Josef Stalin became the undisputed ruler of the Soviet Union as Leon Trotsky was expelled from the Communist Party.
- In 1936, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge opened as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a telegraph key in Washington, D.C., giving the green light to traffic.
- In 1942, the World War II naval Battle of Guadalcanal began. (The Allies ended up winning a major victory over Japanese forces.)
- In 1948, former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo and several other World War II Japanese leaders were sentenced to death by a war crimes tribunal.
- In 1977, the city of New Orleans elected its first black mayor, Ernest “Dutch” Morial, the winner of a runoff.
Fun fact
Vision uses one-third of all your brainpower.
Riddle me this
The sun bakes them, the hand breaks them, the foot treads them, the mouth tastes them. What are they?
Trending words
“Sobriquet:” noun; (SOH-brih-kay). Definition: A descriptive name or epithet: nickname.
Today’s birthdays
Singer Brian Hyland is 76. Actor-playwright Wallace Shawn is 76. Rock musician Booker T. Jones (Booker T. & the MGs) is 75. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 75. Singer-songwriter Neil Young is 74. Country/gospel singer Barbara Fairchild is 69. Actress Megan Mullally is 61. Actor Vincent Irizarry is 60. Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci is 58. Actor Sam Lloyd is 56. Rock musician David Ellefson is 55. Retired MLB All-Star Sammy Sosa is 51. Figure skater Tonya Harding is 49. Actress Rebecca Wisocky is 48. Actress Radha Mitchell is 46. Actress Lourdes Benedicto is 45. Actress Tamala Jones is 45. Actress Angela Watson is 45. Singer Tevin Campbell is 43. Actress Ashley Williams is 41. Actress Cote de Pablo is 40. Actor Ryan Gosling is 39. Contemporary Christian musician Chris Huffman is 39. Actress Anne Hathaway is 37. Pop singer Omarion is 35. NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is 31. Folk-rock musician Griffin Goldsmith (Dawes) is 29. Actress Macey Cruthird is 27.
Riddle answer: Grapes.
